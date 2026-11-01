Binance has earmarked more than $6.34 billion to compensate users affected by a major security incident

About $3 billion in affected assets has been frozen, but recovery may still require investigations and legal action

The exchange is buying missing tokens and says customers will be able to check holdings through its proof-of-reserves system

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced fresh progress in its efforts to recover assets affected by a major security incident, revealing that it has earmarked more than $6.34 billion of company funds to compensate affected users.

The exchange disclosed that approximately $3 billion in assets had already been frozen with assistance from industry partners, raising hopes that a substantial portion of the affected funds could eventually be recovered.

Binance finally uncovers the source of the massive crypto theft and begins repayment to victims. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: UGC

In an update released on Friday, October 30, Binance said it was collaborating with law enforcement agencies, blockchain intelligence firms, token issuers and other industry stakeholders to trace and recover additional assets.

The development comes as cryptocurrency investors, including Nigerian traders, continue to grapple with concerns over digital asset security and the protection of funds held on exchanges, TheCable reports.

Binance earmarks $6.34bn for affected traders

According to Binance, more than $5 billion of the reserved funds is already held in the same cryptocurrencies affected by the security incident.

The company explained that it was purchasing additional tokens through conventional market transactions and over-the-counter channels to address outstanding asset shortfalls.

"We are completing the purchase of the remaining amount by buying token assets through market channels and OTC channels," the exchange stated.

It explained that matching the original assets would help ensure that affected customers receive compensation in the appropriate cryptocurrencies rather than unrelated digital tokens.

However, Binance warned that completing the process could take additional time because certain cryptocurrencies have limited market liquidity.

Binance freezes $3bn in recovery efforts

In another significant development, the exchange disclosed that approximately $3 billion in affected assets had been frozen through cooperation with industry partners.

The frozen funds are separate from the $6.34 billion already reserved by Binance to cover customers' losses.

"Currently, $3bn has been frozen, with thanks to our industry partners. We are working with partners and law enforcement to recover the frozen assets," the company said.

However, freezing cryptocurrency assets does not automatically guarantee their recovery, as further investigations and legal processes may be required.

What recovery means for Nigerian investors

For Nigerian cryptocurrency traders using international exchanges, the development highlights the importance of security safeguards and transparent compensation arrangements.

Binance reiterated that it would use its corporate resources to cover verified shortfalls while continuing efforts to recover affected assets.

The exchange also promised to provide further updates as investigations and recovery operations progress.

Binance promises transparent repayment process

Binance said customers would eventually be able to verify their holdings publicly through its proof-of-reserves system.

The company maintained that protecting users remained central to its recovery strategy.

Nevertheless, it has not specified when the entire recovery exercise will be completed or when all affected customers will receive compensation.

Binance earmarked $6.34bn to compensate users after a security breach, freezing $3bn in assets. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Binance stops withdrawals after $6.3bn security breach

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has temporarily halted withdrawals after a security breach that reportedly exposed the company to about $6.3 billion in financial losses.

The exchange’s co-CEO, Richard Teng, said Binance would cover all losses using b Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) and company resources, assuring customers that their funds remained safe.

Source: Legit.ng