The Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ announced the passing of Rev. Moses Burris on Tuesday, October 13, 2026

The ERCC described the late cleric as a father, pastor and mentor whose life was marked by humility and commitment to God

The church prayed for comfort for the deceased's family while mourning what it called an irreplaceable loss

Lafia, Nasarawa State - The Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ (ERCC) has announced the death of its cleric, Reverend Moses Burris, calling him a faithful servant who gave his life entirely to God's work.

Legit.ng reports that the church made the announcement on Tuesday, October 13, expressing deep sorrow over the loss while acknowledging the will of God in the matter.

The Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ announces the death of Rev. Moses Burris, describing him as humble and God-fearing. Photo credit: @Kole Shittu

Source: Twitter

Pastor Burris' death: Church mourns

Pastors often serve not just as teachers, but as spiritual shepherds, confidants, and anchors for families. When that anchor is suddenly gone, the grief can feel overwhelming and complex for the entire community.

In a statement released by the ERCC family, Nasarawa-based Rev. Burris was described as a father, pastor and mentor whose character was defined by humility, reverence for God and an unwavering dedication to ministry until his final days.

The statement read:

"Baba lived a life worthy of emulation: humble, God-fearing, and committed to the work of God till his last breath."

ERCC draws comfort from scripture

The church described his passing as a significant loss not only to its congregation but to the broader Christian community. It drew consolation from the biblical text in Revelation 14:13, which reads: "Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord."

The ERCC family called on God to grant strength and comfort to the deceased's immediate family, the ERCC GCC and the wider church, describing the gap left by his passing as one that cannot be filled.

In a parting tribute to the late cleric, the church wrote: "Adieu, Servant of the Most High! Rest in the bosom of our Lord until we meet to part no more."

The announcement did not include details about Rev. Burris's age, the cause of his death or any planned funeral arrangements.

Read the ERCC’s announcement of Pastor Burris’ death, shared on Facebook by a member of the church, below.

Read more Nasarawa State news

Pastor Azzaman dies in accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the senior pastor of the King Worship Chapel and Ministry, David Ayuba Azzaman, also passed away.

The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Rev. John Joseph Hayab who confirmed the development in a statement, described the cleric’s death as a great loss to Christian community.

While the specific circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, his death has reignited concern over the conditions of Nigerian roads and the frequency of accidents involving religious leaders and other public figures in transit.

Source: Legit.ng