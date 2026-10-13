Prominent Nigerian Pastor Burris is Dead, Church Releases Statement
- The Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ announced the passing of Rev. Moses Burris on Tuesday, October 13, 2026
- The ERCC described the late cleric as a father, pastor and mentor whose life was marked by humility and commitment to God
- The church prayed for comfort for the deceased's family while mourning what it called an irreplaceable loss
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Lafia, Nasarawa State - The Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ (ERCC) has announced the death of its cleric, Reverend Moses Burris, calling him a faithful servant who gave his life entirely to God's work.
Legit.ng reports that the church made the announcement on Tuesday, October 13, expressing deep sorrow over the loss while acknowledging the will of God in the matter.
Pastor Burris' death: Church mourns
Pastors often serve not just as teachers, but as spiritual shepherds, confidants, and anchors for families. When that anchor is suddenly gone, the grief can feel overwhelming and complex for the entire community.
In a statement released by the ERCC family, Nasarawa-based Rev. Burris was described as a father, pastor and mentor whose character was defined by humility, reverence for God and an unwavering dedication to ministry until his final days.
The statement read:
"Baba lived a life worthy of emulation: humble, God-fearing, and committed to the work of God till his last breath."
ERCC draws comfort from scripture
The church described his passing as a significant loss not only to its congregation but to the broader Christian community. It drew consolation from the biblical text in Revelation 14:13, which reads: "Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord."
The ERCC family called on God to grant strength and comfort to the deceased's immediate family, the ERCC GCC and the wider church, describing the gap left by his passing as one that cannot be filled.
In a parting tribute to the late cleric, the church wrote: "Adieu, Servant of the Most High! Rest in the bosom of our Lord until we meet to part no more."
The announcement did not include details about Rev. Burris's age, the cause of his death or any planned funeral arrangements.
Read the ERCC’s announcement of Pastor Burris’ death, shared on Facebook by a member of the church, below.
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Pastor Azzaman dies in accident
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the senior pastor of the King Worship Chapel and Ministry, David Ayuba Azzaman, also passed away.
The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Rev. John Joseph Hayab who confirmed the development in a statement, described the cleric’s death as a great loss to Christian community.
While the specific circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, his death has reignited concern over the conditions of Nigerian roads and the frequency of accidents involving religious leaders and other public figures in transit.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.