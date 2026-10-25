RCCG Pastor Warns Nigerian Leaders against Using Power to Dispossess Citizens

A senior RCCG cleric delivered a pointed message to Nigerian leaders about the proper use of authority during a Sunday service in Abuja

The church's Yoruba Cultural Sunday drew members from multiple ethnic groups who wore traditional attire and shared in Yoruba food and music

A university lecturer raised concerns about the erosion of Yoruba language and cultural identity among younger generations

Abuja, FCT - The zonal pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), the Everlasting Light Parish, Abuja, Pastor David Okoror, has urged Nigerian leaders to use power as a shield to protect citizens rather than as a sword to dispossess them.

Okoror made the call on Sunday, October 25, in Abuja during the church's Yoruba Cultural Sunday celebration, themed: "Our culture is not evil and should not die."

Pastor David Okoror, Zonal Pastor of RCCG's Everlasting Light Parish in Abuja, speaks on the proper use of power and authority by Nigerian leaders. Photo: RCCG, Everlasting Light Parish

Source: UGC

The pastor, who is a security expert, said Nigeria was currently facing challenges on all fronts, but in the midst of the challenges, the nation must find reasons to thank God.

"Nigeria currently, a lot of things seem to be very wrong. We have challenges everywhere. But the Bible commands us in 1 Thessalonians 5:18 that in all things we should give thanks," he said.

He said that, in spite of insecurity, unemployment and other difficulties, Nigerians should thank God that the country was still one nation and not at war.

Why we chose to celebrate Yoruba race

According to him, the church chose to celebrate the Yoruba race as an example of reasons to thank God for Nigeria, citing the achievements of the Yoruba people in education, medicine, industry and professionalism across the world.

Okoror said the celebration of one ethnic group by people from diverse backgrounds demonstrated the unity needed to address national challenges.

"Today we are celebrating the Yoruba culture, but the Igbo man is here, the Edo man is here. I am not Yoruba, but I am wearing agbada and a Yoruba cap. We are going to eat amala, gbegiri and Yoruba food. That is how we promote unity," he said.

On his message to government, the cleric said power was given by God for protection.

"My message to government and those who hold power is that they should use power and authority as a shield, as a protection, as a covering for the people. Covering from insecurity, unemployment, hunger and destitution. That is the purpose of power," he said.

He added that when power is misused, the people suffer.

"When you use power as a sword, you use it to dispossess the people, you steal from the people, you take away their rights," Okoror said.

He assured Nigerians that there was hope if the nation continues to trust in God to navigate its current difficulties.

"There is hope, as long as God is on the throne. He will see us through the current challenges and take us to the Promised Land," he said.

Yoruba Cultural Sunday: Parish pastor speaks

Also speaking, the parish pastor, Otumba Oreoluwa Ariba, said the celebration was his own way of appreciating God through Yoruba heritage.

Pastor Ariba likened the event to the 'Oju de Oba' festival in Ogun state where he hails from, describing it as an avenue to offer God the highest form of quality praise as Christians.

"When you praise God, you move Him from His throne. It is the easiest way to get victory, to get answers to prayers and for God to fight your battles," he said.

Ariba said the church deliberately infused Yoruba language, attire and music into the service to demonstrate that Christianity does not erase culture.

Lecturer raises concerns about erosion of Yoruba language

In the same vein, Dr Bolaji Mejabi, a lecturer at Baze University, Abuja, who is also the chairman, Organizing Committee, said the event underscored the need to correct misconceptions about African culture.

Dr Mejabi said the Western narrative that labelled African culture as evil had led many Nigerians to abandon valuable heritage which the West had adopted.

"Our culture is not evil at all. There are some practices we have to modernise, but everything should still give glory to God," he said.

He lamented that many Yoruba children could no longer speak the language, greet elders properly or bear names that reflect their heritage.

According to him, values such as respect, love and unity embodied in the Omoluabi ethos were critical to rebuilding the moral fabric of the nation.

"Yoruba culture is all about love, unity and respect. We respect our elders and show love. If we revive these values in our homes and schools, it will reflect in governance," he said.

He urged parents to consciously teach their children how to greet, dress and speak Yoruba, noting that charity begins at home. Mejabi added that training children in cultural values aligns with biblical instruction to train a child in the right way.

Legit.ng gathers that the event featured cultural dance, drama, gift presentations and traditional delicacies including amala, ewedu, gbegiri, ofada rice and pounded yam, among others. Members from different ethnic groups attended the service in Yoruba attire, reinforcing the message of unity in diversity.

One of the organisers, a media consultant, Bode Olagoke, said the church had previously celebrated other ethnic groups and would continue to do so to foster national cohesion.

Olagoke added that "the church authority came up with such a cultural Sunday to teach younger ones our real culture - culture of respect, meaning of the names they bear, and what we represent as a people."

Members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God celebrate Yoruba Cultural Sunday in traditional attire, promoting cultural heritage and national unity. Photo: RCCG, Everlasting Light Parish

Source: UGC

Adeboye’s Special Blessing for Granddaughter on Wedding Day Stirs Emotions

In another report, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the RCCG, brought tears and joy to many hearts online after footage from his granddaughter's wedding surfaced and went viral on Saturday, October 24.

The celebrated clergyman and his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, made the journey to Baltimore, Maryland, in the United States, to be present for the wedding of their granddaughter, Oluwafunmilayo, widely known as Funmi.

Source: Legit.ng