Pastor Jimmy Odukoya introduced his new wife, Mo Odukoya, to members of Fountain of Life Church during a Sunday service on November 1

After presenting his wife to the congregation, Jimmy led her to the front seat, where his sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya, warmly welcomed her with a hug

Pastor Tunde Bakare disclosed that the couple got married in the United States and identified Mo as the daughter of Reverend Theophilus and Bolaji Daniel

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has officially introduced his new wife, Mo Odukoya, to members of the Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos.

However, beyond the announcement, a particular moment involving his sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya, caught attention during the service.

Jimmy, who previously married Sade Odukoya, invited his new wife to the front of the congregation during the Sunday service on November 1.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya introduced his new wife to the church congregation. Photos: @jimmyodukoya/@toluodukoya/IG.

Source: Instagram

After introducing Mo to the church members, the pastor led her towards the front seat.

It was there that Tolu welcomed her with a warm greeting and a hug before she settled into her seat.

The affectionate exchange offered a glimpse of the family's reception of the pastor's new marriage.

Jimmy Odukoya speaks on decision to remarry

During the service, Jimmy explained that he had remained single since taking over the leadership of the church.

He said he eventually felt led to remarry, referring to the biblical principle that it is not good for a man to be alone.

His introduction of Mo marked a new chapter in his personal life as he presented her to the congregation.

What is known about Jimmy Odukoya's new wife?

Pastor Tunde Bakare, General Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, disclosed that the couple's wedding took place in the United States.

Bakare, who blessed their marriage, also identified Mo as the daughter of Reverend Theophilus and Bolaji Daniel.

For many who witnessed the church introduction, the moment between Tolu and her new sister-in-law was one of the memorable highlights of the service.

Watch the X video of the interaction between Tolu Odukoya and Pastor Odukoya's new wife here:

Reactions trail Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's wife's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

Amina UmmuKausar Maji stated:

"I thought christians can't remarry after divorce?"

Ohalete Wisdom noted:

"Meanwhile He Did Not Pick This His Second Wife From His Church. I Won't Decide Where He Picks His Wife From , But One Had Expected His Picked From Numerous Ladies Praying To God For Husbands In His Church As His Wife"

Miracle Mia shared:

"Some Aunties in the church wouldn't like this"

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya was previously married to Sade Odukoya. Photo: @jimmyodukoya/IG.

Source: Getty Images

Moment between Jimmy Odukoya and Bishop Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of the moment between Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Jimmy Odukoya had surfaced online, drawing the attention of many.

Some prominent clerics attended the 50th birthday ceremony of Pastor Yemi Davids, and clips from the event were shared online.

Source: Legit.ng