The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria asked Christians to hold back reactions over the Borno conviction

Mrs Lami Samuel Dawa was sentenced to 14 years in prison by a Borno State High Court in a judgment dated May 5, 2026

CLASFON revealed the case involved charges beyond preaching, including allegations of child abduction and removal from parental custody

Two major Christian bodies have called on Nigerians to exercise restraint and avoid spreading unverified claims about the conviction of Mrs Lami Samuel Dawa, a Christian woman sentenced to 14 years in prison by a court in Borno state.

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and the Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON) issued the appeal as outrage spread across social media, with many Christians framing Dawa's imprisonment as religious persecution, The Punch reported.

Lami Samuel Dawa, the Christian woman sentenced to 14 years in prison by the Borno State High Court over a child custody-related offence. Photo: @dipoaina1

Source: Twitter

Justice A. B. Kumdila of the Borno state high court handed down the sentence under Section 210 of the state's Penal Code. The judgment, dated May 5, 2026, convicted Dawa for depriving a parent of the lawful custody of his child.

Lami Samuel Dawa: PFN Warns Against Hasty Conclusions

PFN National Secretary Bishop David Bakare told The Pucnh that the fellowship had looked into the matter and found that what was circulating publicly did not reflect the full picture of the case.

"PFN has been informed about the case, but our investigation shows that the case is not exactly as it is in the public domain, and I will advise that those commenting on the case should do a detailed investigation. We are being careful; we don't want to pursue a case just anyhow. We don't want to be ridiculed as uninformed people," Bakare said.

He added that the fellowship was satisfied an appeal had already been filed.

"We are happy that the case is in the appeal court and we are monitoring what is happening. But in the interim, there is a need to tread softly and carefully on the matter," he said.

Lami Samuel Dawa: CLASFON Lays Out the Full Charges

Ephraim Yidawi, chairman of the Maiduguri Branch of CLASFON, said his fellowship represented Dawa and four co-defendants during the trial. While Dawa was convicted, the other four were discharged and acquitted.

Yidawi cautioned that reducing the case to a story about preaching or religious conversion was misleading. He said the charges covered conspiracy to abduct a child, enticing or inducing a child to leave parental custody, removing a child from her parents' lawful care, denying the child access to education, and interfering with the child's religious practice and conversion. He confirmed that an appeal had been filed and that the legal team was pursuing the appropriate remedies.

Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Usman Tar, described the matter as a legal issue and said he had no knowledge of it.

"The issue is a technical and legal matter. I have no knowledge of it," The Punch quoted him as saying.

Popular Lawyer Weighs in on Lami Samuel Dawa's Matter

Muhammed Adam Ndakudu, Esq., a Nigerian lawyer popular on X, has also weighed in on the matter. In a post sighted by Legit.ng, the lawyer said he has read the full judgment and, in a separate post, cautioned an X user who claimed that Dawa was jailed because of "converting a Muslim to a Christian".

He wrote:

"These are the issues. People just jump on trending topics to grow their accounts by simply pushing false and misleading narratives. You did not read the judgement. You did not do any independent investigation or checks. You guys need to do better and stop causing unnecessary tension in the country."

Source: Legit.ng