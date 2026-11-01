Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau spoke at the inauguration of APC campaign committees across three Kano LGAs on Sunday

Barau cited assessments by political analysts and the current state of Nigerian politics to back his prediction

The senator called on APC members in Kano to mobilise voters and campaign vigorously ahead of the 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, has declared that President Bola Tinubu will secure a second term in the 2027 presidential election.

He pointed to assessments by political analysts and the direction of the country's politics as the basis for his confidence.

Barau made the remarks on Sunday during the inauguration of campaign committees for Dawakin Tofa, Tofa, and Rimin Gado Local Government Areas in Kano State.

As reported by The Punch, Barau's media aide, Ismail Mudashir, confirmed the comments in statement issued on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

"Based on the assessments of political analysts and the current state of Nigerian politics, all indications suggest that, by Allah's grace, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the presidential election," Barau said.

Barau makes case for Kano's political weight

The Deputy Senate President argued that the groundwork laid by Tinubu in his first term would begin to deliver visible outcomes in a second.

He praised party leaders, local government chairmen, elected representatives and stakeholders across Kano for their continued backing of the All Progressives Congress, expressing hope that the unity within the party's Kano structure would hold.

Barau described Kano as one of Nigeria's most electorally significant states, second only to Lagos in the number of registered voters, and said the state deserved greater federal attention and development investment as a result.

He also welcomed the decision by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to defect from the New Nigeria Peoples Party to the APC, describing the move as a strategic one that had strengthened Kano's standing at the national level and improved the state's ability to attract development.

He said the alignment of the governor, local government chairmen, councillors, state lawmakers and National Assembly members under one party would help convert political capital into real benefits for residents.

Committee members urged to hit ground running

Barau said the newly inaugurated campaign committees were deliberately constituted to bring together a broad mix of stakeholders, including party executives, former and serving lawmakers, councillors, local government chairmen, new members and respected community elders.

He charged the committees with the responsibility of mobilising voters and running an active campaign ahead of the 2027 elections, which he described as an opportunity for elected officials to deepen their impact in their constituencies.

"What is required of you is to play your part actively in securing victory. Mobilise, campaign and ensure that all APC candidates emerge victoriously from top to bottom. May Allah grant us success and enable us to achieve our goals," he said.

Analyst names 23 states Tinubu could win in 2027

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that political analyst Samuel Yusuf listed 23 states where he believes President Tinubu holds a strong chance of winning in 2027.

Governor defections from the PDP to the APC in several states feature prominently among the reasons cited for Tinubu's projected gains.

Key swing states from the 2023 election, including Plateau, Kaduna, and Edo, appear on the analyst's list with detailed reasoning.

Source: Legit.ng