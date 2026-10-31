Joke Silva marked the end of her 40-day mourning period for late husband Pa Olu Jacobs with an emotional message

The veteran Nollywood actress shared a cherished photo alongside her tribute on Instagram on Saturday, October 31, 2026

Silva addressed fans, colleagues, and loved ones on behalf of the entire Jacobs family in the moving post

Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva has broken her silence as the 40-day mourning period following the death of her husband, Pa Olu Jacobs, drew to a close.

On Saturday, October 31, 2026, Silva took to Instagram to share a tender photograph of herself alongside her late husband, using the moment to formally address everyone who rallied around her family during one of the most difficult seasons of their lives.

Joke Silva sends message to the people who stood by her after losing her husband. Photo credit@jokesilva

Source: Instagram

Writing on behalf of the Jacobs family, the actress expressed profound gratitude for every form of support she received after Olu Jacobs passed on.

Joke Silva's message to friends and fans

In the post, Silva acknowledged the prayers, messages, phone calls, physical presence, thoughtful gifts, and financial contributions people offered towards her husband's funeral, describing each gesture as a source of genuine comfort.

"The 40 days have come and gone, and as we reflect on this period, my family and I would like to express our deepest and most heartfelt gratitude to you all for standing by us following the passing of my beloved husband, Pa Olu Jacobs," she wrote.

Joke Silva speaks about mourning husband for 40 days and sends message to her fans for their support. Photo credit@jokesilva

Source: Instagram

She went on to describe the outpouring of love as something her family could never take for granted, adding that it served as a constant reminder that they were not alone in their grief.

"Thank you for honouring his life, celebrating his legacy, and standing with our family as we said our final farewell to a beloved husband, father, grandfather, colleague and friend. We are truly humbled and deeply grateful," she added.

Silva signed off the tribute as "Ajoke Silva (MFR), for and on behalf of the Jacobs Family," closing with a prayer that God would bless and replenish all who had given so generously.

Here is the Instagram post made by the veteran actress to her fans:

Fans and colleagues react to Joke Silva's post

The post drew an outpouring of support from followers and fellow entertainers across social media.

@praise_kuma_:

"My condolences to the family"

@onojacherish:

"The Lord Strength you always mummy"

@symply_mary_n:

"God strengthen you always Mama....its well."

@ndidinwuneli:

" Well done auntie! God has got you and the family!!!"

@larageorgemusic:

"We love you Aunty Joke! Warm hugs."

@dejionadeko offered perhaps the most poignant reflection:

"There's never really moving on but you've loved and was loved hard and on some days, that'll be enough, I pray for more of such days for you ma."

Olu Jacobs' son and estranged wife's video trends

Legit.ng reported that a video from the Wednesday night tribute to late veteran actor Olu Jacobs drew attention online after featuring his son, Soji, alongside his estranged wife, Blessing Douglas, and their daughter.

The family members were captured together in a group photograph during the tribute, which brought relatives and loved ones together to honour the celebrated actor and reflect on his legacy.

However, social media users quickly noticed the visible distance between Soji and Blessing in the photograph. Despite their daughter standing between them, the estranged couple appeared to maintain a noticeable gap, prompting Instagram users to share observations and reactions about the moment.

Source: Legit.ng