Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele warned President Tinubu that some APC governors and cabinet members plan to secretly back Atiku Abubakar ahead of 2027

The clergyman also raised concerns about INEC's readiness, warning that the 2027 election date could lead to violence and rigging

Primate Ayodele urged Tinubu to urgently address Nigeria's worsening economic hardship, warning that inflation could rise significantly

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has issued a fresh warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alerting him to what he described as a quiet plot by some of his closest political allies to undermine his re-election bid in 2027.

In a statement by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, made available to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said some governors in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are already making moves to support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar without President Bola Tinubu's knowledge. He added that some members of the president's cabinet are similarly positioning themselves behind Atiku's presidential ambition.

Primate Ayodele warns Tinubu that some APC governors and members of his cabinet are secretly plotting to work with Atiku Abubakar ahead of 2027. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

"Tinubu shouldn't be surprised that some governors he believes will work with Atiku secretly. Some members of his cabinet will work with Atiku secretly," the clergyman said.

Primate Ayodele also claimed that Atiku is counting on backing from the United States in his push for the presidency.

"Atiku is planning seriously with the support of America to get victory. He will do a lot of things," he said.

INEC and 2027 election concerns

Beyond the political warnings, the clergyman raised serious doubts about the credibility of the planned 2027 general elections. He said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is not prepared to conduct a free and fair poll, and that the scheduled date for the election is unsuitable.

"INEC isn't ready to do credible election, it can be marred with violence and disappointment. The day isn't yet properly in order for an election that will bring a right president.

"There will be serious violence and inconclusive results in some states. The date isn't too certain and there will be consequences if it is done. There will be fake ballot papers, and rigging will be the order of the day. INEC will also play their own part," he said.

Primate Ayodele advises President Bola Tinubu to be cautious of self-serving allies and surround himself with people committed to his success. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Economy warning for Tinubu

Primate Ayodele also turned his attention to Nigeria's economic challenges, urging the president to act without delay. He warned that the current approach to managing the hardship facing Nigerians is not working, and that rising inflation could further erode public confidence in the administration.

"The economy hardship will fight harder, and the strategy to fight it isn't sustainable. Tinubu cannot do this alone; his ministers ought to do something about it, and I see inflation will start rising significantly, and people will not be happy with this. Tinubu should quickly do something about it," he said.

Primate Ayodele has previously made political and economic predictions ahead of major Nigerian elections, often drawing attention from both supporters and critics of his prophetic declarations.

Read more on 2027 election

Ayodele warns Tinubu over 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele warned that President Tinubu's re-election in 2027 is far from guaranteed, adding that the ruling APC is dangerously confident heading into a contest it may not win.

Primate Ayodele told Legit.ng that many people would be left in shock if the president fails to secure a second term.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng