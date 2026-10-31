Akwa Ibom Governor announced a 13th-month pension bonus for all state pensioners at a ceremony in Uyo

The governor said his administration has paid ₦100 billion of a ₦111 billion inherited gratuity backlog

Pensioners aged 65 and above were urged to enrol in a free health insurance scheme under the state government

Akwa Ibom State Governor has approved a 13th-month pension bonus for all pensioners in the state, alongside an additional ₦10,000 welfare payment to be disbursed alongside November 2026 pensions.

The announcement was made at Ibom Hall Grounds in Uyo, where the governor also received a Merit Award from the Nigeria Union of Pensioners.

Governor Umo Eno announces 13-month pension bonus for retirees Photo Credit: @_PastorUmoEno

Source: Twitter

The governor said his administration had cleared ₦100 billion of the ₦111 billion gratuity backlog it inherited when it took office, and pledged to settle the remaining balance before the end of its first term.

Pension backlog and welfare commitment

The ₦111 billion inherited backlog had been a significant burden on retired civil servants in the state. With ₦100 billion now paid, the governor said clearing the balance remains a priority for the administration within its current tenure.

On the welfare payment, the governor said the ₦10,000 addition was designed to offer extra support to pensioners ahead of the month, and would be processed together with their regular November 2026 pension payments.

Health insurance for elderly pensioners

Beyond the financial announcement, the governor called on Akwa Ibom pensioners aged 65 and above to take advantage of a free health insurance scheme his administration has put in place for elderly residents.

"Our elderly citizens deserve to enjoy their retirement in good health and dignity," he said.

The governor also used the occasion to express gratitude to the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, not only for the merit award but also for their endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and himself for re-election in the 2027 general elections.

See Governor Eno's full announcement on X here:

Gov Eno increases students' allowance

Legit.ng earlier reported that Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno raised the state bursary award from ₦20,000 to ₦50,000 per student and released ₦1.3 billion for payments.

Eno also approved ₦1.968 billion to cover exam fees for pupils in public basic and secondary schools across the state.

The combined developments represent a total investment of over ₦3.2 billion in the Akwa Ibom education sector.

Source: Legit.ng