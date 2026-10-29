Apostle Arome Osayi, founder of the Remnant Christian Network, addressed critics who had publicly insulted him

Osayi also delivered a prophecy about a coming divine visitation to Nigeria that he said would be preceded by deaths and judgment

The statements drew mixed reactions online, coming after weeks of public scrutiny from social media figures, clergy, and a Nollywood actor

Apostle Arome Osayi, founder of the Remnant Christian Network, has declared that no one who publicly insults him or any minister of God will escape divine consequence, delivering a sermon that quickly went viral on X on October 29, 2026.

In the clip, Arome Osayi directed his words squarely at those who have criticised him online, warning that being in the service of Jesus provides a kind of divine protection that carries serious weight for anyone who disrespects it.

Apostle Arome Osayi warns people insulting men of God and prophesies a divine visitation to Nigeria. Photo: apostlearome

Source: Instagram

Apostle Arome Osayi said:

"Many people have risen up to insult me in the public places. None of those insults will go unattended because I am in the service of Jesus. None of them. None of them. The next time you decide who to insult, check well. If by any means that person is in the service of Jesus, it will not go unpunished. I have scripture for what I'm saying," Osayi said.

Apostle Arome Osayi's prophecy on Nigeria's coming judgment

The sermon went beyond a personal warning.

Arome Osayi also delivered what he described as a word from God concerning Nigeria, one that ties a coming spiritual revival to an initial period of death and purging within the Church.

"The Lord is going to visit Nigeria one more time. Don't be quick. Whenever you begin to see people die, because the judgement will take place before the visitation. The visitation will be a quiet one. It will exclude noisemakers. It will empower true labourers. The shape, the horizon of the fate in the land will be altered," he said.

He added that when people begin hearing of deaths and "giants falling," it should be understood as a sign of God cleaning house, concluding:

"I announce to you that the slaying of the Lord will be many."

Public scrutiny of Apostle Arome Osayi

The sermon comes after a turbulent stretch for Arome Osayi on social media.

In late September 2026, a sermon in which he framed Nigeria's destiny primarily through spiritual revival rather than economic or technological progress drew criticism from activist VeryDarkMan.

Separate videos in which he recounted alleged personal encounters with Jesus and angels then drew responses from Pastor Abel Damina, Apostle Johnson Suleman, and Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo.

Watch Apostle Arome Osayi speak in the X video below:

Nigerians react to Apostle Arome Osayi's sermon

Reactions to the latest clip have been divided, with some backing his right to defend his spiritual authority while others pushed back sharply.

@AhinzeChukw wrote:

"You dey Threaten Christians? 😂😂"

@OniAdewaleA responded:

"That statement alone proofs you're not a servant of the true living God. Stephen was killed. At the point of death, he was praying for forgiveness for his killers."

@ColenzWrites added:

"GOD is not a DOG you send to bite people you're not pleased with, His mercies endureth forever."

@heisturnx observed:

"If you insult a politician, they might send DSS. If you insult a pastor, apparently the Angel of Death is on the way. Nigeria is not a serious country. 😭😂"

@chikaehiemere wrote:

"God is not a murderer. He will not kill His own children because they criticized you. That's not power, that's pride talking. A true man of God shows mercy, not death threats."

Nigerian preacher Apostle Arome Osayi warns critics against insulting ministers of God and predicts a major spiritual shift in Nigeria. Photo: apostlearome

Source: Instagram

Abel Damina addresses Arome Osayi’s claims, cites the Bible

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dr Abel Damina challenged Apostle Arome Osayi’s claim that Nigeria has a unique spiritual calling to take revival to the world.

Damina argued that the New Testament gives the entire body of Christ one calling to preach the gospel to every creature, rather than assigning different spiritual mandates to individual nations.

He also questioned the reactions to comments about Osayi’s facial palsy and criticised what he described as sycophancy among some preachers, calling for humility, accountability and the testing of Christian teachings against Scripture.

Source: Legit.ng