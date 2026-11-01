Suspected hoodlums ambushed APC supporters travelling to Governor Dikko Radda's campaign rally in Yankara town, Faskari LGA

A vehicle belonging to the Musa Adamu Network was reportedly set on fire during the violence, with two supporters said to have sustained fatal injuries

The Musa Adamu Network condemned the attack and called on security agencies to identify and prosecute those responsible

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Katsina State - Suspected hoodlums attacked All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Yankara town on Saturday, injuring several people and setting a campaign vehicle ablaze, hours before Governor Dikko Umaru Radda held a rally in Faskari Local Government Area, Katsina State.

The attackers blocked a major road used by the campaign convoy, causing panic among residents and disrupting movement ahead of the event.

APC Network condemns attack on supporters as vehicle burns ahead of Katsina rally. Photo credit: APC

Source: Twitter

As reported by Channels Television, the Caucus Chairman of the Musa Adamu Network (MAN), Alhaji Nura Sule Yandaki, said he was among those caught in the violence while travelling to the rally with 11 members of his team.

Yandaki said trouble broke out when members of an Islamic group carrying out a Maulud procession crossed the area, and hoodlums allegedly exploited the situation to attack vehicles conveying APC supporters.

A vehicle belonging to the Musa Adamu Network was among those reported burnt by the attackers.

One witness alleged that two APC supporters suffered fatal injuries during the incident. The claim had not been independently verified, and police had not commented as of 9:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Musa Adamu Network condemns attack

The Secretary of the Musa Adamu Network, Shamsuddeen Sani Lema, condemned the violence in strong terms, describing it as unacceptable and calling on security agencies to fish out and prosecute those behind the attack.

Lema said political activities must not take place in an atmosphere of violence or intimidation, and urged the justice system to put stronger measures in place to prevent similar incidents across the country.

Governor Radda proceeds with Faskari rally

Despite the violence, Governor Radda went ahead with the Tinubu-Dikko 2027 Campaign Rally in Faskari, where he outlined his administration's record on healthcare, security, education and infrastructure.

He announced that his government had delivered on a previous pledge to complete and open the Faskari General Hospital.

"During our previous campaign visit, we promised not to forget the hospital in Faskari. Today, by the grace of Almighty Allah, we have fulfilled that promise by opening the hospital for our people," Radda said.

The Director-General of the Tinubu-Dikko 2027 Campaign Council, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, praised the turnout at the rally and commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic reforms alongside the governor's achievements.

He urged party members, youths and women to step up grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Katsina State APC Chairman, Bishir Saulawa, assured supporters that the party would run a peaceful, issue-based campaign built on its record rather than divisive or combative politics.

Legit.ng also reported that the Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation alleged that Alhaja Tawakalitu Alli was attacked during a medical outreach event in Ibadan.

Violence before Radda rally: APC supporters attacked, campaign vehicle burnt

Source: Original

AAC presidential candidate Sowore attacked on Ado-Ekiti

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that AAC 2027 presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore accused the Ekiti state government and DSS of coordinating a violent attack on his team in Ado-Ekiti.

Sowore said DSS operatives had been trailing and harassing his team since their arrival in the state capital a day earlier.

The attack allegedly took place shortly after Sowore completed a radio interview at MIDAS FM 90.5 in Ado-Ekiti.

Source: Legit.ng