An unidentified man was killed by two gunmen near the back gate of Yaba College of Technology in Lagos on Saturday evening, October 10

The deceased was on a motorcycle when the attackers blocked his path, opened fire, and fled the scene

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, with preliminary findings suggesting that the shooting may be linked to cult-related activities

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Yaba, Lagos State - An unidentified man was shot dead near the back gate of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) in Lagos State on Saturday evening, October 10.

As reported by The Punch, police suspect the attack may be cult-related.

A motorcycle rider was shot dead by masked gunmen near the back gate of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) in Lagos. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Masked gunmen kill motorcyclist near YABATECH

Cult-related killings and gang clashes in Lagos occur with recurrent, wave-like frequency, making the state one of the most impacted regions in Nigeria for gang violence.

According to a community source who asked not to be named, the victim was riding a motorcycle when two masked men cut across his path. The attackers opened fire on him and immediately fled the area.

The source said, according to Guardian:

"The incident happened in the evening, and the attack was sudden. He was on a motorcycle when two masked men emerged from nowhere, shot him and fled the scene."

Police open investigation into YABATECH shooting

A police source told journalists that officers had begun working to determine what led to the killing and who carried it out. The source said early indications point to cult activity as a possible motive.

The source said:

"We received information about the incident and are working to establish what happened and identify those responsible. Although there are indications that the shooting is cult-related."

Police launch an investigation into the fatal shooting near the back gate of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) in Lagos. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The same police source confirmed that the body of the deceased had been deposited in a morgue.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer Abimbola Adebisi stated that she had not yet received information about the incident but promised to follow up with a statement. No update had been provided as of the time of this report.

Read more Lagos news

NURTW member shot dead at Lagos bus stop

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), identified as Kamoru Omokoye, was shot dead by suspected cultists at Abijo Bus Stop in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

Omokoye was attacked and shot in the head by the assailants.

It was gathered that the suspects arrived at the bus stop in an unregistered Lexus RX 350 before attacking the victim. The suspects were said to have sped away immediately after the attack.

Source: Legit.ng