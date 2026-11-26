Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has addressed his strained public relationship with his uncle's wife, Rita Edochie, amid their repeated disagreements

In a resurfaced interview with KAA Truths, the actor said he was not angry with anyone talking about him, insisting that his brand was thriving

Yul maintained that he would not apologise for living his life and claimed he rarely pays attention to Rita's comments about him

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has spoken about his repeated public disagreements with veteran actress Rita Edochie, explaining why he does not allow their exchanges to bother him.

The actor shared his thoughts during a resurfaced interview with KAA Truths, where he was asked why Rita, who is married to his father's younger brother, appeared to frequently criticise him, particularly following his controversial marriage to Judy Austin.

Rather than express anger, Yul suggested that the attention surrounding his name was good for his public profile.

Yul Edochie speaks about Rita Edochie's comments

According to the actor, his brand remains popular because people continue to talk about him.

He said he was not interested in confronting those who make his personal life the subject of discussion.

"My brand is selling. Yul Edochie is selling. I say it all the time. Anybody wey talk about themselves, them go sell," he said.

He also used a colourful metaphor to describe his popularity, saying his light was too bright for some people and that he would not apologise for what God had given him.

Yul added that he only apologises when he personally hurts someone and does not intend to chase people around demanding explanations for their comments.

Yul Edochie addresses his relationship with Rita

Despite their public disagreements, Yul insisted that the actress remained his aunt because of her marriage to his father's younger brother.

He disclosed that they had met at a burial ceremony attended by his mother, where they greeted each other warmly and even recorded a video together.

According to him, he does not follow most of Rita's comments about him and is not interested in turning their disagreements into a personal battle.

Watch the Instagram video of Yul Edochie speaking about Rita Edochie

Pete Edochie's final days resurface after death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the heartbreaking video showing the final days of veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie surfaced online, sparking emotional reactions among fans and admirers.

The footage, which went viral on Instagram on November 26, 2026, showed the legendary actor being assisted by airport staff wearing high-visibility vests as he made his way up a boarding staircase to board a plane.

The clip captured the moment staff physically supported the actor, prompting an outpouring of sympathy and tributes from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng