FG N50,000 cash support: OPay, Moniepoint, MoMo PSB release USSD codes to check eligibility

OPay, Moniepoint, MoMo PSB, ALAT by Wema and NairaGram released USSD codes for Nigerians to access the FG's N50,000 monthly cash support.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction said the programme targets vulnerable households across Nigeria.

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Several financial service providers have released dedicated USSD codes that Nigerians can use to check their eligibility for the Federal Government's N50,000 monthly cash support programme and receive payments directly into their accounts or mobile wallets.

The channels cover OPay, Moniepoint, MoMo PSB, ALAT by Wema and NairaGram, giving eligible households a way to access the support without visiting a physical bank branch or going through a third party.

OPay, Moniepoint, MoMo PSB unveil USSD codes for Nigerians seeking FG's N50,000 cash support. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction is overseeing the programme, which is designed to provide financial relief to vulnerable households on a monthly basis.

USSD codes for the N50,000 cash support

Beneficiaries can dial the following codes on their mobile phones to access payment information and instructions:

ALAT by Wema: Dial 945 23#

23# MoMo PSB: Dial 671 0#

0# NairaGram: Dial 726 00#

00# OPay: Dial 955 20#

20# Moniepoint: Dial 557327#

Each code connects users to their respective provider's channel for the programme, where they can follow the prompts to confirm eligibility or receive guidance on the next steps.

OPay advises customers on eligibility checks

OPay said eligible customers may also receive a notification directly within its app, offering another way to confirm their status without dialling a code.

The fintech firm clarified that it plays no role in determining who qualifies for the government's scheme and that the selection is entirely in the hands of the Federal Government.

OPay also warned users not to share their PINs or one-time passwords with anyone who claims to be helping them access the funds. Customers requiring further assistance can reach OPay through its official helpline on 07000222222.

FG releases payment channels for N50,000 support as OPay, Moniepoint share USSD codes. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

FG warns against agents and fake facilitators

The federal government has repeatedly said that beneficiaries are not required to submit any application, pay a registration fee or hire an agent to receive the monthly payment.

Once a household is confirmed as eligible, the recipient will get an SMS notification asking for consent before the funds are transferred to their bank account or mobile wallet.

Authorities have urged Nigerians to rely only on official communication and be cautious of suspicious links or individuals who demand money in exchange for access to the programme.

Nigerians rush to apply

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government's new offline loan platform, SPARK, is already processing credit disbursements as Nigerians rush to access the service following its launch.

The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) introduced SPARK to enable Nigerians to apply for consumer loans using basic mobile phones without requiring a smartphone or internet connection.

The service is accessible by dialling *347*333# on any mobile phone.

Source: Legit.ng