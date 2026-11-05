FG’s 50k Cash: Opay Moniepoint, Others Announce USSD Codes To Check Eligibility, Claim Payment
- FG N50,000 cash support: OPay, Moniepoint, MoMo PSB release USSD codes to check eligibility
- OPay, Moniepoint, MoMo PSB, ALAT by Wema and NairaGram released USSD codes for Nigerians to access the FG's N50,000 monthly cash support.
- The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction said the programme targets vulnerable households across Nigeria.
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Several financial service providers have released dedicated USSD codes that Nigerians can use to check their eligibility for the Federal Government's N50,000 monthly cash support programme and receive payments directly into their accounts or mobile wallets.
The channels cover OPay, Moniepoint, MoMo PSB, ALAT by Wema and NairaGram, giving eligible households a way to access the support without visiting a physical bank branch or going through a third party.
The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction is overseeing the programme, which is designed to provide financial relief to vulnerable households on a monthly basis.
USSD codes for the N50,000 cash support
Beneficiaries can dial the following codes on their mobile phones to access payment information and instructions:
- ALAT by Wema: Dial 94523#
- MoMo PSB: Dial 6710#
- NairaGram: Dial 72600#
- OPay: Dial 95520#
- Moniepoint: Dial 557327#
Each code connects users to their respective provider's channel for the programme, where they can follow the prompts to confirm eligibility or receive guidance on the next steps.
OPay advises customers on eligibility checks
OPay said eligible customers may also receive a notification directly within its app, offering another way to confirm their status without dialling a code.
The fintech firm clarified that it plays no role in determining who qualifies for the government's scheme and that the selection is entirely in the hands of the Federal Government.
OPay also warned users not to share their PINs or one-time passwords with anyone who claims to be helping them access the funds. Customers requiring further assistance can reach OPay through its official helpline on 07000222222.
FG warns against agents and fake facilitators
The federal government has repeatedly said that beneficiaries are not required to submit any application, pay a registration fee or hire an agent to receive the monthly payment.
Once a household is confirmed as eligible, the recipient will get an SMS notification asking for consent before the funds are transferred to their bank account or mobile wallet.
Authorities have urged Nigerians to rely only on official communication and be cautious of suspicious links or individuals who demand money in exchange for access to the programme.
Nigerians rush to apply
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government's new offline loan platform, SPARK, is already processing credit disbursements as Nigerians rush to access the service following its launch.
The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) introduced SPARK to enable Nigerians to apply for consumer loans using basic mobile phones without requiring a smartphone or internet connection.
The service is accessible by dialling *347*333# on any mobile phone.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.