Thailand's Cabinet approved a special official public holiday to allow its citizens to pay their final tribute to the late Queen Mother

The royal cremation proceedings are scheduled to run across five days in December 2026, with a packed ceremonial programme

It is understood that live broadcasts of the ceremonies have been authorised throughout the entire five-day period

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global news and international affairs. Ridwan also authored a book on public interest reporting.

Bangkok, Thailand - Thailand's Cabinet has declared Wednesday, December 16, 2026, a special official holiday to coincide with the Royal Cremation Ceremony of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, allowing members of the public to attend and pay their respects.

As reported by Human Resources Online, the Cabinet approved the declaration during a meeting on Tuesday, November 10 2026, acting on a proposal from the Office of the Permanent Secretary under the Prime Minister's Office. That office reported that the National Commission on the Royal Cremation Ceremony had first agreed at its September 26, 2026 meeting to recommend the holiday.

Thailand declares a special public holiday on December 16, 2026, to mark Queen Sirikit's Royal Cremation Ceremony. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Thailand announces 5-day Royal Cremation schedule

The full cremation proceedings will span five days, running from Tuesday, December 15, through Saturday, December 19, 2026, with ceremonies held across several royal venues in Bangkok.

On December 15, the proceedings begin at 5 pm with the Ok Phra Men royal merit-making ceremony at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall.

On December 16, the Royal Urn will be moved from Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall to the Royal Crematorium at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground at 7 am, followed by the Royal Cremation Ceremony at 4.30 pm.

The following morning, on December 17 at 8 am, a ceremony will be held for collecting the Royal Relics and Royal Ashes, which will then be transferred to Phra Si Rattana Chedi at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha within the Grand Palace.

On December 18 at 5 pm, a royal merit-making ceremony for the Royal Relics will take place at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall.

Thailand observes about 18 to 19 official public and bank holidays annually, alongside additional special holidays declared by the Cabinet. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Thailand details final Royal funeral events

Per The Nation Thailand, the final day of proceedings, December 19, begins at 10 am with a ceremony for offering food to monks at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall. The Royal Reliquary Urn will subsequently be enshrined in the Heavenly Abode in Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall. At 5 pm, the Royal Ashes will be enshrined at Wat Ratchabophit Sathitmahasimaram and Wat Bovoranives Vihara.

The Government Public Relations Department and the Television Pool of Thailand have received royal permission to broadcast the ceremonies live across the full five-day period, enabling Thais across the country to follow the proceedings.

Read more on public holidays

Tamil Nadu declares Diwali public holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Tamil Nadu government declared a public holiday across all state government offices, public sector undertakings, schools, colleges, and higher institutions of learning.

The announcement came after multiple associations, including government employees' unions, teachers' federations, parent-teacher committees, and student bodies, submitted requests asking for additional time to travel home for Diwali.

With the festival landing on a weekend, many government workers and students who live away from their hometowns would have faced significant transport difficulties returning in time for work and classes on Monday.

Source: Legit.ng