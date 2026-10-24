Nigeria's fifth telecom carrier, NTEL, has launched WakaGo, a pay-as-you-go global eSIM designed to help Nigerians abroad avoid costly roaming charges

AirFibre promises speeds of up to 1.2Gbps and is on trial in Lagos and Abuja, with expansion planned

NTEL plans to extend coverage through infrastructure sharing, national roaming and satellite connectivity

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

NATCOM Development and Investment Limited, trading as NTEL, is rebuilding its presence in Nigeria’s telecommunications market with the introduction of WakaGo, a global eSIM service, and AirFibre, a wireless broadband solution aimed at improving internet access.

The former competitor to MTN is targeting Nigerians seeking affordable international connectivity, businesses and communities struggling with unreliable broadband services.

NTEL revamps Nigerian operations, unveils eSIM and internet bundle Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

NTEL’s Chief Technology Officer, Kingsley Uwazie, disclosed the plans in an interview with Vanguard, explaining that the company was leveraging existing telecommunications infrastructure to rebuild its operations.

NTEL introduces alternative to expensive roaming

Uwazie said WakaGo was developed to help Nigerians travelling abroad avoid expensive international roaming charges without purchasing physical SIM cards at their destinations.

The service allows customers with compatible smartphones to access mobile data while retaining their existing SIM cards for regular calls.

Users can also make WhatsApp calls, send messages and access other internet-based services.

According to Uwazie, WakaGo operates on a pay-as-you-go model, eliminating the need for customers to commit to fixed country-specific bundles.

“The rates are very fair when you compare WakaGo to our competitors out there,” he said.

He added that the service offered a more affordable alternative to conventional roaming charges, citing customer experiences in Japan, China and the United States.

However, NTEL did not disclose specific subscription prices or comparative data rates.

New broadband service targets Lagos, Abuja

Beyond international connectivity, NTEL is introducing AirFibre to address Nigeria’s persistent broadband challenges, particularly the high cost of connecting homes and offices to fibre-optic networks.

Uwazie explained that although fibre infrastructure reaches many telecommunications towers, extending connections directly to customers remains expensive.

AirFibre uses wireless technology to bridge this gap, allowing internet service providers to deliver fibre-like speeds without extensive cable installations.

According to him, the technology can deliver speeds of up to 1.2 gigabits per second per link.

The service is currently undergoing trials in Lagos and Abuja, with expansion planned for Ibadan, Abia State and Benin City.

NTEL reveals nationwide expansion plans

NTEL relaunches operations, unveils eSIM and cheaper internet bundles. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Uwazie disclosed that NTEL would combine infrastructure sharing, national roaming and satellite connectivity to extend coverage to underserved communities.

The company is also pursuing its BET strategy, focusing on telecommunications infrastructure, real estate and digital services.

He stressed that rebuilding customer confidence would remain central to NTEL’s comeback.

“Our aim is to keep Nigerians connected, whether you’re abroad or you’re local,” Uwazie said.

NCC to block unapproved phones

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned that unapproved mobile phones and other non-compliant devices may be blocked from accessing Nigerian mobile networks, including those operated by MTN, Airtel and Glo.

The commission urged consumers to verify the approval status of their devices before buying them, particularly second-hand phones and devices imported from abroad.

Source: Legit.ng