Abu Dhabi Customs released an official list of items that foreigners are prohibited from carrying into or out of the United Arab Emirates

The banned list covers a wide range of items, from illegal drugs and gam.bling equipment to counterfeit currency and radioactive materials

Several everyday-seeming items also made the prohibited list, including betel leaves, naswar, red-light laser pens and used tyres

Abu Dhabi Customs has published a comprehensive list of items strictly prohibited from entering or leaving the United Arab Emirates, and travellers heading to the country should take note before packing their bags.

The list, released by UAE customs authorities, covers a broad range of categories — from controlled substances and morally objectionable materials to environmental hazards and specific agricultural products. Some of the entries are obvious, while others may catch unsuspecting visitors off guard.

Abu Dhabi Customs identifies items travellers cannot carry into the UAE. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/JADE GAO/hm

Source: Getty Images

Abu Dhabi : Banned substances in the UAE

Narcotics top the list of prohibited items, with illegal drugs including we; ed, opium, her0in, m0rphine and c0caine all expressly forbidden.

The ban extends further to poppy seeds and their shells, qat, cann.abis and any other substances that produce similar psychoactive effects. Beyond recreational drugs, naswar, a form of smokeless tobacco, and betel leaves are also on the prohibited list.

Abu Dhabi: items banned from entering UAE

The complete list of items banned by Abu Dhabi Customs is as follows:

1. Illegal drugs such as we.ed, opium, her0in, m0rphine and c0caine

2. Poppy seeds and their shells, qat, cann:abis and other substances with similar effects

3. Fake and counterfeit money

4. Books, magazines, photographs, paintings, drawings, cards and stone sculptures that go against Islamic teachings or public morals or encourage corruption and unrest

5. Three-layer nylon fishing nets

6. Gam.bl.ing equipment and machines

7. Goods imported from countries under a trade boycott

8. Substances that damage the ozone layer

9. Materials contaminated by radioactive substances

10. Asbestos sheets and pipes

11. Red-light laser pens

12. Dangerous waste materials

13. Naswar, a type of smokeless tobacco

14. Betel leaves

15. Used or refurbished tyres

Travellers are advised to thoroughly check their luggage and personal effects against this list before leaving the UAE, as violating customs regulations can carry serious legal consequences under UAE law.

Dubai releases list of 13 banned imports.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Dubai Customs had released an official list of 13 categories of items that travellers are prohibited from bringing into the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The banned items include narcotic drugs, forged currency, iv0ry, gam.bling equipment, and cooked or homemade foods prepared outside the country.

Source: Legit.ng