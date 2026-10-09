A woman and her teenage daughter died after a three-storey building under construction collapsed onto their home in Ogbaru LGA

The son said residents had repeatedly warned the builder about the danger, but their concerns were ignored by the construction team

Anambra's Commissioner for Physical Planning visited the scene and ordered the demolition of the collapsed structure and other unapproved buildings nearby

A mother and her 14-year-old daughter lost their lives late Tuesday night when a three-storey building under construction came down on the home they shared in Anata Anaba, Okpoko, in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident occurred at around 9:45 p.m.

Building Collapse in Anambra Kills Mother and 14-Year-Old Daughter in Nigeria. Photo credit: BoUy/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The two victims, identified as Happiness Ugoagu and her daughter Chikaima, were asleep in their bedroom when the structure gave way.

Son recounts the moment of collapse

Happiness's son, Chimobi Ugoagu, said he had stepped outside the house at the time, while his other siblings were in the sitting room.

He told reporters that area residents had repeatedly raised concerns about the danger posed by the building, but the builder took no action.

He added that an engineer had specifically advised that the structure should not exceed two storeys because the ground beneath it was waterlogged.

Official responds, orders demolition

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Chijioke Ojukwu, visited the scene following the incident. He said the building was erected without approval and that substandard materials had been used in its construction.

Ojukwu disclosed that a stop-work order had been issued on the project before the collapse, and he directed that the building be demolished along with other unapproved structures in the surrounding area.

Ogbaru Local Government Area Chairman, Nnamdi Ifejika, also visited and expressed grief over the deaths. "This is a very painful and heartbreaking moment for us as a people. We cannot begin to imagine the pain of losing a mother and her daughter in such a tragic circumstance," he said.

Ifejika called on residents to report unsafe buildings before they cause harm, and directed that the circumstances of the collapse be fully investigated. He assured the Ugoagu family and the broader Okpoko community of the local government's support and asked residents to cooperate with emergency and relevant authorities.

Building collapses hours after being sealed by FCTA

Legit.ng earlier reported that a building in Wuse Zone 3, Abuja, collapsed on Monday evening, triggering an emergency response from multiple federal and FCT agencies. The incident occurred on Abidjan Street, and preliminary findings have since revealed that the structure had been flagged and sealed by authorities before it came down.

Source: Legit.ng