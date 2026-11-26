Nollywood actress Linda Ejiofor has disclosed that several movie producers stopped offering her kissing and close roles after she got married

The actress said she has no problem with her husband, Ibrahim Suleiman, sharing close scenes with other actresses b

During an interview with Toke Makinwa, Ejiofor explained why marrying someone in the same industry has made her career easier

Marriage is often expected to bring new experiences, but for Nollywood actress Linda Ejiofor, it appears to have come with an unexpected change in her professional life.

The actress has disclosed that some movie producers stopped offering her kissing and close roles after she married fellow actor Ibrahim Suleiman in November 2018.

Linda Ejiofor says that some movie producers stopped offering her kissing and close roles after she married. Photos: @lindaejiofor/IG.

Source: Instagram

Ejiofor made this known during an interview with media personality Toke Makinwa, where she discussed how her marriage has influenced her acting career and why having a partner in the same industry has been helpful.

Linda Ejiofor speaks about losing close roles

According to the actress, several producers changed the kind of roles they offered her after she got married.

She said:

"When I got married, a lot of producers stopped giving me kissing and close roles in movies."

Despite this development, Ejiofor maintained that she personally has no issue with onscreen intimacy, including when her husband has to kiss another actress while playing a role.

She explained that acting is their profession and that such scenes are sometimes necessary to make performances believable.

Ejiofor also described marrying Suleiman as a good decision for her career.

She said she does not have to spend time explaining the demands of her job to him because he understands the industry.

The actress added that she is comfortable with her husband taking close roles, noting that acting is also how he earns a living.

Ejiofor and Suleiman got married in November 2018. They welcomed their son, Keon Iman Suleiman, in July 2020.

Watch the X video of Linda Ejiofor's interview here:

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The actress especially grabbed attention with the glamorous dress she wore on the red carpet, which many people described as breathtaking.

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Source: Legit.ng