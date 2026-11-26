Peter Obi released a tribute to legendary actor Chief Pete Edochie, MON, following the news of his death

Obi described Edochie as a rare talent and custodian of Igbo culture who brought Nigerian traditions to global audiences

The Labour Party presidential candidate said he was personally saddened that Edochie would not live to see a new Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed deep grief over the death of Chief Pete Edochie, MON, describing the veteran actor as an irreplaceable figure in Nigerian and African cultural life.

In a tribute signed with his initials "PO," Obi said the news of Edochie's passing left him profoundly saddened.

Peter Obi describing Pete as an irreplaceable figure in Nigerian and African cultural life. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

He described the late actor as a distinguished son of Anambra State who combined broadcast experience, cultural knowledge, and mastery of both English and Igbo in a way few others have managed.

He made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @PeterObi on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Edochie's legacy on screen and beyond

Obi highlighted Edochie's portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's "Things Fall Apart" as a defining contribution that carried Igbo culture and tradition to audiences around the world.

He said the performance stood as a testament to Edochie's exceptional range as an artist.

The former Anambra governor recalled several personal encounters with the actor, saying each one was so engaging that he often wished the conversations could last longer.

He described Edochie not just as an entertainer but as a keeper of cultural identity whose influence stretched well beyond the screen.

A loss to Nteje, Ndigbo, Nigeria and Africa

Obi said the loss extends across multiple communities, calling it a painful moment for Nteje, Ndigbo, Nigeria, and Africa as a whole.

He added a personal note of sorrow, saying he was particularly affected by the fact that Edochie would not live to witness what he called "the New Nigeria" the actor believed in and worked towards.

"His voice, artistry and contribution to our cultural identity will remain indelible," Obi wrote in his tribute.

He closed his message with a prayer, asking God to grant Edochie's soul eternal repose.

Nigerian governor grieves as veteran actor Peter Edochie dies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah released a tribute to Pete Edochie after his death on November 25, 2026.

Governor Mbah described Edochie as more than an actor, citing his role in shaping Igbo culture and Nigerian cinema.

Pete Edochie died at age 79 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, with his son Leo announcing the news.

Source: Legit.ng