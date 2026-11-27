The Federal Government's FarmerMoni scheme offers eligible farmers interest-free loans of up to ₦300,000.

Crop, poultry, livestock, fisheries and aquaculture farmers can benefit from the programme.

The financing supports access to agricultural inputs and services, but beneficiaries must repay the loans after approval.

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Government's N300,000 FarmerMoni loan scheme is open to eligible smallholder farmers involved in different agricultural activities, including crop production, poultry, livestock farming and fisheries.

The initiative, implemented under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP 3.0) by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), provides interest-free and collateral-free financing to help farmers improve production and expand their businesses.

The facility offers successful beneficiaries up to N300,000 to support their agricultural activities, with the government targeting farmers who need financial assistance to access essential farm inputs and services.

FG's N300,000 FarmerMoni Loan: 5 Types of Smallholder Farmers Who Will Benefit

Source: UGC

Here are five categories of farming businesses that can benefit from the intervention.

1. Crop farmers

Farmers involved in cultivating food crops such as maize, rice, cassava, yam, vegetables and other agricultural produce can benefit from the scheme.

The financing can help them access essential farm inputs, including improved seedlings, fertilisers, crop protection chemicals and mechanisation services.

These resources can help smallholder farmers improve yields, manage production costs and expand the size of their cultivated land.

2. Poultry farmers

Small-scale poultry farmers raising chickens, turkeys and other domestic birds are another category of agricultural producers targeted by the programme.

Poultry businesses require regular spending on feed, vaccines, disease prevention and other essential supplies.

Access to the FarmerMoni facility could help eligible farmers obtain some of these resources and improve their production capacity.

3. Livestock farmers

The programme also covers farmers involved in rearing animals such as cattle, goats, sheep and pigs.

Livestock farming requires regular investment in animal feed, veterinary care, breeding and farm management.

The financing could help eligible farmers obtain essential resources to maintain their animals, improve productivity and expand their operations.

4. Fish farmers

Farmers involved in fisheries and fish production are also among the agricultural businesses identified under the FarmerMoni intervention.

These include small-scale operators involved in fish harvesting and related commercial fishing activities.

Access to agricultural financing could help them obtain fishing equipment, preservation materials and other resources needed to improve their businesses.

5. Aquaculture farmers

Aquaculture, which involves raising fish and other aquatic organisms under controlled conditions, is another agricultural activity that can benefit from the programme.

Farmers involved in catfish and tilapia production, fish breeding and hatchery operations require resources such as fingerlings, fish feed and pond management equipment.

The FarmerMoni facility could help eligible operators access essential inputs and improve their production capacity.

What farmers should know about the FarmerMoni loan

According to information on the official GEEP website, FarmerMoni provides certified agricultural inputs and services worth up to N300,000.

These include improved seedlings, fertilisers, crop protection chemicals and mechanisation vouchers.

The facility is an interest-free loan rather than a grant, meaning successful beneficiaries are expected to repay the financing under the programme's agreed terms.

Farmers should also note that registration does not automatically guarantee approval. Applicants must undergo the necessary verification and screening before they can be selected.

Interested farmers can obtain further information about the programme through the official GEEP website at https://geep.nsipa.gov.ng/.

Source: Legit.ng