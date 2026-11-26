Spirit Embassy founder Prophet Uebert Angel remained in custody after the Harare Magistrates' Court pushed his bail ruling to Monday, November 30, 2026

The court is set to reconvene on Monday, meaning Angel will spend the weekend in remand prison

Spirit Embassy released an official statement urging members worldwide to remain steadfast in faith and trust the legal process

Spirit Embassy founder Prophet Uebert Angel will spend the weekend behind bars after a Zimbabwean court delayed its decision on his bail application.

The Harare Magistrates' Court deferred the bail ruling to Monday, November 30, 2026, with proceedings scheduled to resume at 2:15 pm. Angel, born Uebert Mudzanire, will remain in remand prison until the court reconvenes.

Zimbabwe court delays Prophet Uebert Angel's bail. Credit: uebertangel

Source: Instagram

In response to the development, Spirit Embassy, The GoodNews Church, issued an official statement on Thursday, November 26, 2026, addressing members, friends and partners of the congregation.

Spirit Embassy urges members to stay united in prayer

The church described the matter as "currently under judicial deliberation" and expressed confidence that the process would yield a positive result for its leader.

"We remain optimistic, confident in the due process of law and hopeful for a favourable outcome," the statement read.

Church leadership also called on members across the world to hold firm in their beliefs during this period, emphasising unity and trust in God as the cornerstone of their response.

"We encourage our members worldwide to remain steadfast in faith, united in prayer and resolute in their confidence in God," the statement continued.

The church further stressed its respect for the law and urged every member to honour the legal process as it unfolds.

Spirit Embassy confirmed that it would keep its congregation informed as the case progresses, noting that further communication would follow once more details became available.

The statement was issued by Church Leadership on behalf of Spirit Embassy, The GoodNews Church, and shared on the prophet's official Instagram account.

Uebert Angel's church urges members to remain steadfast. Credit: uebertangel

Source: Instagram

Recall that the police apprehended Angel following a complaint lodged by a 40-year-old woman who alleged that the clergyman touched her private parts without her consent during a meeting at his church offices.

Read Uebert Angel's church statement about his court proceedings below:

Uebert Angel Junior breaks silence

Legit.ng reported that Uebert Angel Junior spoke out publicly for the first time since allegations began swirling around his father and Spirit Embassy founder, Prophet Uebert Angel.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, November, 23, 2026, the son and protégé of the controversial cleric shared an official statement on behalf of the church leadership, addressing the ongoing controversy head-on.

In the statement, he made clear that the ministry is firmly distancing itself from certain statements made in connection with the matter, calling them reckless and entirely unrepresentative of the church's values.

Source: Legit.ng