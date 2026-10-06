Kamoru Omokoye, a member of the NURTW, was shot dead at Abijo Bus Stop in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos on Sunday morning

Two suspects arrived in an unregistered Lexus RX 350, opened fire on a group at the bus stop, and fled the scene immediately

At least three other people sustained gunshot wounds in the attack, while the victim was rushed to Federal Medical Centre, Epe

A transport union member has been killed after gunmen opened fire on a group gathered at a bus stop in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State on Sunday morning.

The victim, Kamoru Omokoye, who was a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), was shot in the head at Abijo Bus Stop at around 9am.

Suspected cultists attack Abijo Bus Stop in Ibeju-Lekki, killing NURTW member Kamoru Omokoye and injuring three others. Photo credit: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Epe, Lagos State, where a doctor on duty pronounced him dead.

How the attack unfolded

A police source in the community said two men drove to the bus stop in an unregistered Lexus RX 350 and opened fire before speeding away. The source described the attackers as suspected cultists.

Anti-cultism advocacy platform Naija Confra shed further light on the circumstances of the attack, saying Omokoye, also known as Zobo, was sitting at a spot where local gin, popularly known as ogogoro, was being sold when the gunmen arrived and began shooting.

Some people at the scene ran, while at least three others sustained gunshot wounds. The platform also noted that Omokoye had previously worked at Awoyaya Bus Stop before moving to GRA Bus Stop and had an eight-month-old child.

Police launch investigation

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed the incident and said investigators had begun work on the case.

"The police have commenced investigation into the incident," she said.

The attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents recorded in Ibeju-Lekki. In September, a mechanic identified simply as Samson was killed after he was allegedly lured to a location under the pretence of repairing a Mercedes-Benz. When he arrived at the spot, he was reportedly taken into a bush and hacked to death.

Top leader of NURTW killed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toba Ajiboye, the Organising Secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos State Council, popularly known as Ijaya, has been killed after armed men opened fire on his vehicle in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng