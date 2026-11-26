The APC Presidential/Gubernatorial Campaign Council in Kano State dismissed a petition calling for an NJC investigation into the Supreme Court ruling on Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's election

The council said the petition, submitted by Comrade K. Suleiman under the Concerned Nigerian Citizens platform, was misleading and lacked credible evidence

Campaign Spokesperson Hon. Sanusi Kiru said the petitioners misread the governor's BBC Hausa interview and confused two entirely different things

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential/Gubernatorial Campaign Council in Kano State has publicly dismissed a petition calling on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to investigate alleged interference in the Supreme Court judgment that upheld Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's election victory.

The council described the petition, dated November 24, 2026, as misleading and without credible evidence. It was reportedly submitted by Comrade K. Suleiman of Malali, Kaduna, acting under the banner of Concerned Nigerian Citizens.

APC rejects petition against Supreme Court judgment on Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf election in Kano Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Bashir Ahmad, a member of the council, said that in a press statement issued on Wednesday, November 25, and signed by Campaign Spokesperson II, Hon. Sanusi Kiru, the council said the petitioners had drawn the wrong conclusions from Governor Yusuf's recent interview on BBC Hausa.

APC council: petition misreads governor's BBC Hausa interview

According to the council, the petitioners appear to have confused a call for presidential non-interference in judicial proceedings with an alleged attempt by the governor to influence the outcome of the Supreme Court case in his favour. The council argued these are two fundamentally different positions, and that the petition misrepresents what the governor actually said.

The council did not specify which portions of the BBC Hausa interview the petitioners cited, but maintained that their interpretation was inaccurate and that the petition as a whole lacked the factual foundation needed to support any formal investigation by the NJC.

Kano governorship judgment background

The Supreme Court had affirmed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's election as Kano State governor, a ruling that settled a prolonged legal dispute over the outcome of the governorship contest. The petition sought to reopen scrutiny of that process by alleging improper influence on the court's decision, a claim the APC Campaign Council has now firmly rejected.

See the full statement on X here:

Governor Yusuf speaks on Kwankwaso's politics

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano politics trended after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf sent a caution to the leader of the Kwankwassiyya Movement, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The governor gave the warning while addressing party supporters at the APC senatorial primary election in the state on Monday, May 18.

Governor Yusuf told his estranged political godfather that his silence was not an act of cowardice and that he would speak out if pushed to it.

Source: Legit.ng