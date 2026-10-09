Gunmen attacked and killed a police officer along the Kwi-Beco road in Plateau State on Thursday evening

The officer was riding a motorcycle to his duty post in the Chit area of Heipang District when he was ambushed

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association condemned the killing and raised alarm over the safety of civilians in the area

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Armed assailants have killed a police officer on his way to work along the Kwi-Beco road, a stretch that runs between Riyom and Barikin Ladi local government areas of Plateau State

It was gathered that the attack took place at around 7pm on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

Gunmen take police officer’s motorcycle after killing him in Plateau state

Source: Original

The officer was riding a motorcycle to his duty post in the Chit area of Heipang District when gunmen ambushed and killed him.

As reported by Daily Trust, sources said the attackers also took the motorcycle after the killing.

The incident adds to a pattern of violence that has continued in the state despite the government recently imposing a curfew in Mangu, Bokkos and Barikin Ladi local government areas to reduce tensions.

Community group raises alarm

Rwang Tengwong, the spokesman of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), confirmed the killing and called it deeply troubling.

He said the fact that a security operative sent to protect communities was himself targeted raised serious questions about the safety of ordinary residents in those areas.

"The killing of a security operative raised serious concerns about the safety of civilians in the affected communities."

Tengwong added that the group was particularly troubled that personnel deployed to protect residents were themselves vulnerable to attacks.

The BYM spokesman urged authorities to take urgent steps to tackle the security crisis facing communities across the affected local government areas.

Police yet to respond

The spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alabo Alfred, had not responded to inquiries as of the time this report was filed.

Daily Trust reported that attacks and killings have continued in the state despite the curfew imposed by the government in recent weeks.

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association warns that civilians remain at risk. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Gunmen kill youth leader, injure 2 others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen killed former Berom Youth Moulders-Association chairman Rwas Paul Danladi on Wednesday evening, October 7, 2026, along the Gashish-Barkin Ladi road.

The BYM confirmed the killing in a statement and said two other people were injured in separate attacks across Berom communities on the same day.

The association called on the Plateau State Government and security agencies to investigate and strengthen surveillance in Barkin Ladi and surrounding areas.

Source: Legit.ng