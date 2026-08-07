Lagos Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa's father-in-law, High Chief Hamza Alimi Majowogbe, died on Thursday, August 6, 2026

High Chief Majowogbe, the Olu of Ibido-Omu in Ogun State, passed on after a brief illness at the age of 95

Speaker Obasa attended the burial alongside several House of Assembly members and issued a condolence message to the family

Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, is mourning the death of his father-in-law, High Chief Hamza Alimi Majowogbe, the Olu of Ibido-Omu in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State. He was 95.

High Chief Majowogbe, the father of Chief Mrs Bukola Taibat Obasa, wife of the Speaker, died in the early hours of Thursday, August 6, 2026, following a brief illness. He was laid to rest on the same day in accordance with Islamic rites, in a ceremony attended by family members, community leaders, and Islamic clerics.

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa's in-law is dead Photo Credit: @mudashiru_obasa

Source: Twitter

Speaker Obasa was present at the burial, accompanied by several members of the Lagos State House of Assembly and close associates, to pay their final respects to the late traditional ruler.

Speaker Obasa mourns loss

In a condolence message, Obasa described his late father-in-law as a man whose life was defined by dignity, philanthropy, and devoted service to the people of Ibido-Omu and the wider community.

He urged the bereaved family to draw comfort from the knowledge that the nonagenarian lived a full and meaningful life.

"We take comfort in the exemplary life he lived and the many lives he touched while with us. I pray that Almighty Allah grants the deceased Al-Jannah Firdaus and gives the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss," the Speaker said.

High Chief Majowogbe's passing marks the end of a long and respected reign as the Olu of Ibido-Omu, a traditional stool he held in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Source: Legit.ng