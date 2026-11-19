The Federal Government plans to empower women to own and operate LPG gas refill hubs across Nigeria.

The programme will also support businesses in agro-processing, cold storage and food production.

The government is also mobilising 10 million women into groups to strengthen their economic influence.

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Government has announced plans to empower women to establish and operate liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refill hubs across Nigeria as part of efforts to promote clean cooking and expand the country's gas sector.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, disclosed this at the inaugural 2026 Gala and Awards Night of the Women in Energy Network in Lagos.

FG Launches Programme to Help Women Own Cooking Gas Refill Businesses Across Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

The minister said the initiative would create economic opportunities for women while improving access to cleaner cooking alternatives in communities across the country.

Her remarks were delivered by the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development, Dr Adebayo Laniyi.

FG targets women with LPG business opportunities

According to the minister, the initiative is being implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources under the Renewed Hope Women in Nigeria’s Gas Sector Empowerment Programme (RH-WiNGS).

She explained that the programme aims to move women beyond receiving government support by helping them become owners and operators of LPG refill and enterprise hubs in their communities.

The proposed hubs will combine clean cooking facilities with other businesses, including agro-processing, cold storage and food enterprises.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim said the approach would improve household welfare, support small businesses and create sustainable sources of income for women, particularly at the grassroots.

FG mobilises 10 million women nationwide

Beyond the energy intervention, the minister called for greater cooperation among women in the energy industry, describing their participation as essential to Nigeria's economic development.

She disclosed that the government was pursuing a nationwide mobilisation campaign known as The Power of 10 Million: One Voice, One Movement, One Choice.

The initiative is designed to strengthen women's collective economic influence by organising them into groups of 24, with 50 clusters established in each ward across the country's 8,813 electoral wards.

According to her, the structure would provide women with a stronger platform to negotiate economic opportunities, influence decisions and advance their interests.

FG Launches Programme to Help Women Own Cooking Gas Refill Businesses Across Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

She said bringing millions of women together would create a powerful economic bloc capable of attracting greater attention from policymakers and other stakeholders.

“When together with these grassroots women, we organise as a unified negotiating bloc, we will no doubt command an unprecedented economic force that cannot be ignored,” she said.

The minister added that solidarity and collective action remained important drivers of national development, particularly when women combine their resources and capabilities to promote economic and social transformation.

Dealers release new cooking gas prices

Legit.ng previously reported that cooking gas prices recorded fresh reductions at some major Nigerian depots, with Dangote Refinery and 11 Plc leading the latest downward movement.

The data showed that Dangote is currently selling LPG at ₦950 per kilogramme, representing a ₦10 reduction, or 1.04 per cent, from its previous rate.

The development places Dangote among the lowest-priced major depots captured in the latest market update and could provide some relief for households and businesses that depend on cooking gas.

Source: Legit.ng