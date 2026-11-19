A Nigerian author and coach Praise George reacted on X to reports that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya may be removed as senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya had already spoken out after the removal rumours spread online, with a formal press statement rejecting the claims

The press statement, released on November 17, 2026, described the alleged removal as a decision that carries no constitutional weight

Praise George, a Nigerian author and coach, has weighed in on the growing controversy surrounding Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and the reports alleging his removal as senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church.

Writing on X, George shared his view on what could follow if the removal were to actually happen.

Man predicts Jimmy Odukoya's next move. Photo credit: Praise George, Jimmy Odukoya/X.

Source: UGC

Praise George predicts Jimmy Odukoya will open a church

His post predicted that Odukoya would launch a new church on the island and that young people would flock to it in large numbers.

"If Jimmy Odukoya is removed as senior pastor of Fountain of life church, he will start a church somewhere on the island. The youths will fill up the church," George wrote.

Jimmy Odukoya's response to removal reports

George's comments come in the wake of a formal response from Pastor Jimmy Odukoya himself.

Following the circulation of reports claiming he had been removed from his position, Odukoya and The Fountain of Life Church jointly released a press statement on November 17, 2026, through both his and the church's official Instagram pages.

The statement firmly rejected the removal claims, with the church describing any such decision as one that carries no constitutional weight.

Jimmy Odukoya's ex-wife reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kemi Banjoko, ex-wife of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, liked a social media post pushing for his sister, Tolu, to become senior pastor.

The post argued that resistance to Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun's leadership at the Lagos church was rooted in misogyny.

Source: Legit.ng