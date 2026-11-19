The Anambra State Government confirmed it removed a billboard in the state that showed NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi alongside Senator Victor Umeh

Commissioner for Information Law Mefor denied the removal was politically motivated, pointing instead to a breach of the state's signage law

The billboard came down amid growing tension between Governor Soludo and Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Anambra State Government has confirmed that it ordered the removal of a billboard displaying the image of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Governor Charles Soludo-led government said the action was taken because Obi had not paid the required signage fee.

Governor Charles Soludo says the removal of Victor Umeh's billboard featuring Peter Obi was based on signage regulations. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi/Charles Soludo

Source: Facebook

The billboard in question belonged to Victor Umeh, the Anambra Central Senator and NDC candidate for the district, and featured both his photograph and Obi's.

While Umeh had paid the applicable fee, Obi had not, according to the state government.

As reported by Premium Times, the Commissioner for Information Law Mefor dismissed reports framing the takedown as a political attack, calling them false.

"This claim is false, misleading, and a deliberate distortion of the facts. For the avoidance of doubt, the billboard was not pulled down because of Peter Obi's image," Mefor said in a statement on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

He added that Umeh chose to campaign for the NDC presidential candidate on his own billboard without securing the separate payment required from Obi.

"Rather than ensure compliance, the distinguished senator decided to use his billboard to campaign for the NDC presidential candidate, in clear contravention of the Anambra State Signage Act, 2010, a law enacted by the Peter Obi administration itself," Mefor said.

Anambra's signage fee structure

Governor Charles Soludo's administration announced in May that presidential candidates must pay N50 million to deploy outdoor campaign materials in the state.

Senatorial candidates are required to pay N20 million, House of Representatives candidates N5 million, and state assembly candidates N1.5 million. Local government chairmanship candidates must pay N2.5 million, while councillorship candidates owe N100,000.

This is not the first time such fees have been imposed. Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the state introduced similar charges, with senatorial candidates paying N7 million and House of Representatives candidates paying N5 million.

Political backdrop to the controversy

The removal of the billboard drew considerable attention online, arriving in the middle of a broader political dispute between Governor Soludo and Obi.

Though Soludo belongs to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), he has openly backed the re-election of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has also spoken out against Obi's presidential ambitions ahead of 2027.

Mefor insisted the enforcement was impartial.

"The enforcement action was therefore carried out strictly in accordance with the law, and not on account of any person, personality, or political affiliation," he said.

He warned that the government would remove any other billboard where a candidate's image appears without the corresponding payment being made.

"The Anambra State Government remains firmly committed to the fair, transparent, and even-handed enforcement of all extant laws, without fear or favour. We will continue to uphold process and ensure a level playing field for all in the regulation of outdoor advertising across the state," Mefor said.

Anambra Information Commissioner Law Mefor denies takedown of Peter Obi's billboard was political

Source: Original

Political thugs destroy NDC billboards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that suspected political thugs stormed the NDC secretariat in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers state.

The attackers destroyed billboards, campaign banners, and signages mounted on the party's building in Emohua Town.

NDC House of Representatives candidate Hon. Fugbara Ohaka condemned the attack and called on security agencies to act.

Source: Legit.ng