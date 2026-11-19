Five suspects were arrested after a BEDC worker was stabbed to death in Umunede, Delta State, over an electricity disconnection

BEDC's acting MD Jonathan Lawani confirmed 38-year-old Oscar Eze was killed while carrying out an official assignment for the company

BEDC called on the Delta State Government to provide security for electricity workers, warning that attacks could disrupt operations

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Umunede, Delta State - The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has confirmed that five suspects are in police custody following the killing of one of its workers, Oscar Eze, in Umunede, Delta State, on Monday, November 16.

As reported by Premium Times, BEDC's Acting Managing Director, Jonathan Lawani, made the disclosure on Wednesday, November 18, at a press conference held at the company's headquarters in Benin City. He said Eze, 38, was stabbed multiple times and left dead after disconnecting a property whose outstanding electricity bill had grown to nearly N300,000.

BEDC confirms the arrest of five suspects following the killing of its worker, Oscar Eze, in Umunede, Delta State.

Source: Original

According to Lawani, some individuals traced Eze to a house in the community following the disconnection and attacked him there.

He stated that the disconnection was carried out in line with regulatory guidelines set by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

"The only instrument approved by NERC to demand payment from those who refused to pay their monthly electricity bills is disconnection," Lawani said.

He condemned the attack in strong terms, insisting that dissatisfaction with electricity service does not justify violence against workers.

"The fact that we come to your house to demand payment for the service we have rendered, irrespective of your dissatisfaction with our service, does not give you the right to attack," he said.

Per Leadership, Lawani stated that BEDC's management visited the Assistant Inspector-General of Police's office, the Divisional Police Officer in Umunede, and the scene of the incident on Tuesday, November 17. He added that while five suspects had been arrested, others remained at large.

Eze, according to Lawani, is survived by his elderly mother, a wife he married just four months ago, and a son from a previous relationship.

BEDC calls for government protection

Lawani called on the Delta State Government to ensure the safety of electricity workers, warning that sustained attacks could disrupt BEDC's ability to operate in the state.

"We believe that the government should provide an enabling environment for people to work, and for a critical sector like electricity, we should be protected," he said.

He pledged that the company would pursue justice for Eze.

"We cannot recover his life. We can never take his life back to his people but one thing is that we must get justice, for him," he said.

Abel Enechaziam, acting Chief Commercial Officer at BEDC, calls on state governments to strengthen the protection of electricity workers. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Also addressing the press, Abel Enechaziam, acting Chief Commercial Officer and head of Maximum Demand Customer at BEDC, urged state governments across the company's operating territories to do more to protect electricity personnel.

Enechaziam said BEDC would no longer accept attacks on its workers as routine.

"We cannot continue to tolerate this kind of event. It is very sad," he said.

He urged customers with complaints about service quality to use BEDC's official complaint channels or contact electricity regulatory authorities rather than resort to violence.

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Electricity company announces workers' salary increase

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that BEDC announced a pay rise for its workers, with the new salary adjustment set to take effect from December 1, 2026.

The company said the decision followed the conclusion of successful negotiations with the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC), with the agreement formally signed.

Source: Legit.ng