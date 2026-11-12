The Federal Government's N50,000 monthly cash relief is being paid in batches, so not all selected beneficiaries receive payment at the same time

Nigerians can check whether they have been selected for the current phase by dialling their payment provider's designated USSD code

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs has warned that beneficiary selection is automated and no individual can add names to the list or speed up payments

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction (FMHAPR) has clarified why some beneficiaries of its N50,000 monthly cash relief programme have not yet received payment, even after hearing that others already have.

The ministry stated through the National Economic Relief Support Initiative (NERSI) that payments are being processed in phases, meaning the timing of disbursements will differ from one beneficiary to another. The staggered approach has caused confusion among Nigerians who have not received an SMS notification and are unsure whether they remain on the list.

Nigerians awaiting the President Bola Tinubu-led FG N50,000 monthly grant can check their beneficiary status as payments are disbursed in phases. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

NERSI: Reasons for non-payment

The ministry offered two explanations for delayed payments. First, payment providers contact beneficiaries in batches, so a notification may simply not have arrived yet. Second, the programme supports only a limited number of households at a time, and some eligible Nigerians may not be included in the current phase of selection.

To confirm whether they have been selected, Nigerians can dial their payment provider's designated USSD code and choose the eligibility check option.

Those whose names do not appear on the current list will receive the message:

"You are currently not selected to receive this relief support."

This indicates exclusion from the present phase only, not from the programme overall.

Nigerians have been warned against paying anyone who promises to secure a spot on President Bola Tinubu government's N50,000 grant beneficiary list or fast-track payments. Photo credit: Bayo Onanuga

Source: Twitter

NERSI: Warning against fraudsters

Furthermore, the federal government used the opportunity to caution Nigerians about individuals who claim they can secure a spot on the beneficiary list or fast-track payments in exchange for money. The ministry said selection is fully automated and no individual has the ability to influence the process, add names, or accelerate disbursements.

Any such offer is fraudulent. The ministry urged Nigerians not to pay anyone for access to the N50,000 relief support under any circumstances.

For official updates and information about the programme, Nigerians can visit the NERSI portal at fmhapr.gov.ng/nersi.

Read more on Bola Tinubu's presidency

What Nigerians must check before replying to SMS

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has provided guidelines to help Nigerians identify genuine payment notifications for the N50,000 NERSI grant.

The guidelines explain how selected beneficiaries can recognise legitimate messages, confirm their authenticity and avoid falling victim to fraudsters seeking to exploit the relief programme.

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Source: Legit.ng