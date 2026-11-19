You Can Still Apply: INEC Announces Ad Hoc Staff Recruitment Extension
- INEC opened the INECPRES portal in September 2026 to recruit ad hoc staff for the 2027 General Election
- The Commission extended the original November 18 deadline by two weeks following a review of the registration exercise
- INEC warned Nigerians that registration is free and any demand for payment is unauthorised
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The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has pushed back the deadline for ad hoc staff registration on its recruitment portal by two weeks, giving more Nigerians time to apply ahead of the 2027 General Election.
Mohammed Kudu Haruna, Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), announced the extension on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The portal, which was originally due to close on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, will now remain open until 11:59 pm on Wednesday, December 3, 2026.
Why INEC extended the deadline
INEC said the decision followed a review of the ongoing registration exercise. The Commission said the extra time was intended to allow more eligible Nigerians to apply and to build a large enough pool of candidates for deployment across the country during the general elections.
The Commission launched the INEC Portal for Recruitment of Election Staff (INECPRES) at 8:00 am on Friday, September 18, 2026, for the purpose of recruiting ad hoc personnel.
Nigerians who have not yet registered can do so through the portal at pres.inecnigeria.org before the new deadline. The portal can also be reached through INEC's official website.
Warning against fake recruitment portals
INEC used the announcement to caution the public against fraudulent recruitment activity. The Commission said the application process is entirely free, and no official or any other individual has the authority to demand payment from applicants.
Nigerians were advised to ignore any website, link, or message claiming to be an INEC recruitment portal other than the official one. The Commission stressed that registration is only valid when done through the INECPRES portal.
See the full announcement on X here:
US Mission in Nigeria is hiring
Legit.ng earlier reported that the US Mission Nigeria has announced that it is currently recruiting for new positions and is encouraging qualified candidates to apply.
The Mission made the announcement via its official channels, inviting Nigerians who meet the required qualifications to visit its jobs page and submit their applications. No deadline was stated in the announcement.
Interested applicants are directed to the US Mission Nigeria's official website, ERA, where the full list of current vacancies is available. The page allows candidates to browse open roles and submit their applications directly online. The Mission also encouraged those who know suitable candidates to share the information widely.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng