INEC opened the INECPRES portal in September 2026 to recruit ad hoc staff for the 2027 General Election

The Commission extended the original November 18 deadline by two weeks following a review of the registration exercise

INEC warned Nigerians that registration is free and any demand for payment is unauthorised

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has pushed back the deadline for ad hoc staff registration on its recruitment portal by two weeks, giving more Nigerians time to apply ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Mohammed Kudu Haruna, Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), announced the extension on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The portal, which was originally due to close on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, will now remain open until 11:59 pm on Wednesday, December 3, 2026.

INEC announces extension of recruitment exercise for Ad Hoc staff Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Why INEC extended the deadline

INEC said the decision followed a review of the ongoing registration exercise. The Commission said the extra time was intended to allow more eligible Nigerians to apply and to build a large enough pool of candidates for deployment across the country during the general elections.

The Commission launched the INEC Portal for Recruitment of Election Staff (INECPRES) at 8:00 am on Friday, September 18, 2026, for the purpose of recruiting ad hoc personnel.

Nigerians who have not yet registered can do so through the portal at pres.inecnigeria.org before the new deadline. The portal can also be reached through INEC's official website.

Warning against fake recruitment portals

INEC used the announcement to caution the public against fraudulent recruitment activity. The Commission said the application process is entirely free, and no official or any other individual has the authority to demand payment from applicants.

Nigerians were advised to ignore any website, link, or message claiming to be an INEC recruitment portal other than the official one. The Commission stressed that registration is only valid when done through the INECPRES portal.

See the full announcement on X here:

US Mission in Nigeria is hiring

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US Mission Nigeria has announced that it is currently recruiting for new positions and is encouraging qualified candidates to apply.

The Mission made the announcement via its official channels, inviting Nigerians who meet the required qualifications to visit its jobs page and submit their applications. No deadline was stated in the announcement.

Interested applicants are directed to the US Mission Nigeria's official website, ERA, where the full list of current vacancies is available. The page allows candidates to browse open roles and submit their applications directly online. The Mission also encouraged those who know suitable candidates to share the information widely.

Source: Legit.ng