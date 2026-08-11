A viral video showing billionaire Ochacho walking through his lavish bedroom set Nigerian social media ablaze with strong opinions

The clip featured a tiered platform bed, ornate carpets, and a mirrored elevator, with many questioning the taste behind the display

Nigerians online linked the bedroom tour to Ochacho's earlier association with popular influencer Peller, suggesting a publicity motive

A bedroom tour video allegedly belonging to a man identified as billionaire Ochacho has gone viral over the weekend, sparking a wave of mixed reactions across Nigerian social media.

The clip, which was shared on Instagram, shows the businessman walking through an elaborately furnished room featuring a tiered platform bed, ornate carpets, and what appears to be a mirrored elevator.

Inside billionaire Ochacho’s multi-million naira bedroom that has everyone talking. Credit: @king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

An overlaid caption reads: "Billionaire Ochacho in his bedroom... observe the setup of the room 🤔"

The post was framed as a showcase of extreme wealth, but not everyone was impressed.

Nigerians divided over Billionaire Ochacho's bedroom display

While the video was clearly intended to signal luxury and affluence, a significant portion of viewers took issue with the interior design choices, arguing that the room looked more garish than genuinely upscale.

Several commenters also drew a connection between Ochacho and popular Nigerian influencer Peller, suggesting the bedroom reveal was a calculated move to gain public attention off Peller's profile.

Watch the Instagram video of Ochacho's bedroom that sparked the debate:

Billionaire Ochacho’s multi-million naira bedroom ignites reactions

The reactions were swift and brutal. Here is what people had to say:

@tiwatopeola wrote:

"Money cannot buy class🤭"

@annnsignature commented:

"It's giving 'local champion' 🙈"

@milolasings_ reacted:

"Be like expensive coven 😂😂😂"

@dike_ugochi stated:

"This guy just used Peller to come to limelight cos I've never heard of him"

@whyachilagos shared:

"Na dis wan gan gan dem dey call climb bed"

@kemberly_b3 added:

"lol …….this is what he wanted😂😂 na why he use Peller for the publicity…….Okay we no know you sir, we don see say your bed get four steps. NEXTTTTTTT 🙄"

@jmaniuzochukwu observed:

"This room is classless biko. Remove money aside. The room no follow"

@toyour27 joked:

"I first think say na pastor stage😂😂😂"

@memeofthegreatlife summed up a widely held sentiment:

"The real money owners aren't loud once you have to tell people you are rich then you arent..."

Billionaire Ochacho’s lavish bedroom tour sparks mixed reactions as Nigerians debate his extravagant interior. Credit: @king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

Peller gifts King Ochacho's son Toyota Camry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok sensation Peller received a ₦400 million mansion from billionaire King Ochacho at his wedding.

Just days later, Peller surprised Ochacho’s son, Ice King, with a ₦37 million Toyota Camry during a livestream celebration.

The gesture sealed a new bond, as King Ochacho declared Ice King Peller’s godson and promised the content creator lifelong support.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng