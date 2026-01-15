A Delta state woman allegedly killed her husband over suspected infidelity, using a machete

The suspect also killed her husband’s girlfriend and seriously injured a neighbour who tried to intervene

The woman was arrested by police and is in custody as investigations continue

A violent domestic dispute linked to alleged infidelity has left two people dead and another critically injured in Ighwre Ovie area of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident involved a woman, whose name has not been released, and who is said to be a native of Isoko. She allegedly attacked her husband with a machete, killing him on the spot, before going on to kill another woman believed to be his girlfriend.

A Delta State woman killed her husband and his girlfriend. Photo: Delta State Command/X

Source: Facebook

According to Vangaurd, a female neighbour who attempted to intervene sustained severe injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Attack followed long standing dispute

Residents said the suspect, a mother of two, had for months accused her husband of maintaining extramarital relationships. Tension reportedly escalated on the day of the incident when the man returned home late and allegedly drunk.

A source familiar with the incident said the woman confronted her husband immediately he entered the house and attacked him repeatedly with a machete. He was said to have died instantly from multiple blows to the head.

“The woman has been accusing her husband of having extra marital affairs with another unidentified woman that she killed same day,” the source said.

“Having become fed up with her husband’s infidelity, on that fateful day the husband came back home drunk and on entering the house, the wife welcomed him by dealing multiple matchete cuts to his skull from which he died instantly.”

The woman has been arrested by police and is in custody as investigations continue. Photo: Getty image for illustration, FB/NPF

Source: Getty Images

Neighbour injured, girlfriend killed

The source added that a female neighbour who tried to stop the attack was also assaulted. She reportedly suffered a deep cut to the jaw and was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

The suspect was said to have then proceeded to the residence of her husband’s alleged girlfriend, located within the same neighbourhood. On gaining access to the house, she allegedly attacked the woman with a hammer, killing her.

“Not satisfied, a female neighbour who tried to intervene by stopping her, got what she didn’t expect as her jaw was cut with matchete and currently receiving treatment in the hospital,” the source said.

“Again, she went to her husband’s side chick house and on entering her house that is within the same area, she used a hammer to burst her skull.”

Police confirm arrests

Another resident who heard the commotion reportedly escaped narrowly and raised an alarm, drawing attention from neighbours and leading to the suspect’s arrest.

While the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Edafe Bright, could not be reached for comment, a senior police source had confirmed the incident.

The source said the suspect is currently in custody at the Ughelli Area Command, while investigations into the killings are ongoing.

