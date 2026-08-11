The UAE revealed one occupation category that qualifies for a work permit issued completely free of charge to eligible foreign workers

The private teacher work permit is valid for two years and is open to qualified professionals registered in private or government schools in the UAE

The UAE also issued a warning to teachers who offer private tutoring without the required permit, stating that offenders risk being fined

The United Arab Emirates has announced a free work permit for a specific category of foreign workers, revealing the conditions under which eligible individuals can apply.

The permit in question is the private teacher work permit, a document that allows qualified professionals to legally offer private lessons to students within the UAE. Unlike most work-related authorisations, this permit carries no processing fee and remains valid for two years from the date it is granted.

UAE lists 1 occupation foreigners can get free work permit for, mentions who can apply. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Chris Jackson/KARIM SAHIB/DuKai photographer

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the private teacher work permit

The UAE specified that teachers who are registered with either private or government schools in the country are eligible to apply. The permit is designed for specialised and qualified professionals seeking to provide supplementary instruction to students outside of their regular school environment.

In the UAE's own words:

"The private teacher work permit allows specialised and qualified professionals to offer private lessons to students. The permit is granted free of charge for two years."

UAE warns against unregistered private tutoring

Alongside announcing the permit, UAE authorities issued a clear warning to teachers who may be offering private tutoring without the necessary documentation. Those caught providing such lessons without a valid private teacher work permit face financial penalties.

The warning signals that the UAE is actively monitoring compliance in this area and that holding the appropriate permit is not optional for anyone wishing to offer private instruction within the country.

For foreign professionals already working in UAE schools who have considered taking on private students, the permit provides a legal and cost-free route to doing so officially.

UAE announces residence permit fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE outlined the requirements and application process for foreigners seeking a residence visa.

The government listed the documents applicants need to provide and disclosed the application fee for obtaining the residence permit.

Source: Legit.ng