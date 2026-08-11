The United Kingdom (UK) government has published details of its only official online service for booking the Life in the UK Test in 2026

The citizenship test is a requirement for Nigerians and others seeking British citizenship or settlement in the United Kingdom

The government also disclosed how much it costs to book the test and the minimum number of days required before a sitting

The United Kingdom government has confirmed that the only official way to book the Life in the UK Test in 2026 is through its dedicated online service, which it has made available to anyone applying for British citizenship or settlement in the country.

The government said the test is a mandatory requirement for those going through the citizenship or settlement application process.

The UK government has published an official online service that allows applicants to book their citizenship test. Photo Credit: Dan Kitwood

Source: Getty Images

Candidates must book their sitting online and must do so no fewer than three days before their intended test date.

How much UK citizenship test cost

The fee for taking the Life in the UK Test is £50 (approximately ₦103,000), payable at the point of booking. The government did not indicate any exemptions to this fee.

For Nigerians and other applicants considering a move to the United Kingdom, this cost is an important factor to plan for ahead of submitting a citizenship or settlement application.

Where candidates can take the test

The UK government said there are more than 30 approved test centres spread across the country.

Candidates are free to choose their preferred location when completing the booking process, giving applicants flexibility depending on where they live or plan to be at the time of the test.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had announced a list of 19 countries and territories exempted from its English test for citizenship applications.

Next step after failing UK citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had explained what foreigners can do after failing the citizenship test.

According to official guidance that applies in 2026, candidates who fail the test are allowed to rebook and retake it as many times as necessary until they pass.

However, each new sitting requires a separate payment, meaning the cost accumulates with every failed attempt.

Source: Legit.ng