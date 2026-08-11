The Canadian government has published an official guide outlining which documents citizens can use as valid proof of their Canadian citizenship

The guide covers several document types, from citizenship certificates and cards to select birth certificates and older naturalisation records

Canada also clarified the key differences between electronic and paper citizenship certificates

The Canadian government has released an official guide detailing the documents its citizens can present as valid proof of their Canadian citizenship, covering everything from modern digital certificates to decades-old paper records.

Published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the guide walks citizens through the different document types accepted, when to use them, and how each one works.

Canada shares documents to provide to proof Canadian citizen. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada citizenship certificates and cards

The most commonly issued proof is the citizenship certificate, which is granted after an application to become a citizen, to obtain a certificate, or to resume citizenship following renunciation. Citizens can choose between two formats when applying: an electronic certificate (e-certificate) or a physical paper certificate.

The e-certificate is the digital version and carries a certificate number beginning with the letter "X." The paper certificate, which measures 8½ by 11 inches, contains the same personal information but has a certificate number starting with "K." Both formats include the holder's full name, date of birth, gender, unique client identifier, and the effective date of citizenship.

Older citizenship certificates issued in previous years remain valid, as do citizenship cards, although Canada stopped issuing those cards in February 2012. Anyone holding a citizenship card should note that the date printed on the card reflects when the card was produced, not when citizenship was actually granted. To update or replace a citizenship card, the government advises applying for a current citizenship certificate.

Other documents for proof of Canadian citizenship

Beyond certificates and cards, several other documents are recognised as valid proof of citizenship. These include:

Birth certificates issued by a Canadian province or territory, though some exceptions apply. Naturalization certificates issued before 1 January 1947 are also accepted, Registration of birth abroad certificates and certificates of retention, both issued between 1 January 1947 and 14 February 1977.

The guide serves as a practical reference for Canadians who may be unsure which documents to present when proof of citizenship is required, whether for travel, employment, or official applications.

Who is exempt from Canadian citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Canada's citizenship rules do not apply equally to all age groups, with certain applicants automatically excluded from key requirements.

Adults between 18 and 54 are generally required to sit a citizenship test and demonstrate English or French language skills.

Source: Legit.ng