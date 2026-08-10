Drama as Davido Makes Sceptic Comment on Top APC Governor's Announcement
- Afrobeats star Davido dropped a comment on Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo's viral post about a massive grassroots appointment
- Governor Okpebholo announced the appointment of 4,800 Special Assistants across 192 wards in Edo State on Monday, August 10
- The governor said the move was aimed at bringing governance closer to the grassroots across all 18 local government areas
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Afrobeats star David Adeleke, known professionally as Davido, has reacted with scepticism to a post by Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo announcing the appointment of 4,800 Special Assistants across the state.
The singer's comment, "There's no way in heaven he typed this," surfaced after the governor published a lengthy statement on X on Monday, August 10, outlining the mass appointment across all 192 wards in Edo State's 18 local government areas.
Okpebholo's grassroots push
In his post, Governor Okpebholo said he had met with leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from across the state to appreciate their support and reaffirm his administration's commitment to bringing governance to the grassroots level.
The governor wrote:
"The victory of our party is a collective victory, and our approach to governance must also be collective. Whatever comes from the top must reach the grassroots."
He added that the appointment of 4,800 Special Assistants was designed to ensure more people at the ward level could actively participate in governance and contribute to the development of their communities.
Okpebholo added:
"Together, we will continue to build a more inclusive and prosperous Edo State."
Davido's reaction goes viral
It was Davido's brief comment on the post that quickly drew attention online. The musician, who hails from Osun State but has strong ties to Edo through his political family background, appeared to question whether the governor personally composed the detailed statement himself.
The remark was widely shared by social media users, with many finding humour in the singer's blunt take on the announcement.
See the tweet on X here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng