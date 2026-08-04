Cardinal Onaiyekan told reporters that Catholic bishops warned President Tinubu directly that 'the nation is bleeding', but the President rejected their assessment

Emir Sanusi II, who initially defended Tinubu's reforms, later withdrew his support and said the government lacked credible voices to defend its own policies

Several Christian and Muslim bodies have raised alarms over economic hardship, insecurity, and what they describe as democratic backsliding ahead of 2027

Since President Bola Tinubu took office in May 2023, a growing number of religious and traditional leaders have publicly broken with his administration over economic hardship, insecurity, and concerns about the direction of Nigerian democracy.

The religious leaders have been critical of the government's policies following the removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of the country's currency.

Cardinal Onaiyekan

Cardinal John Onaiyekan, Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, has been among the most persistent critics. Between 2024 and 2025, he argued that Tinubu's economic reforms had eroded the middle class, deepened poverty, and lacked sincerity on anti-corruption commitments, adding that living standards had "crashed considerably" while leaders continued to live extravagantly.

Following a meeting between the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) and the President in late July 2026, Onaiyekan revealed that the bishops told Tinubu directly that "the nation is bleeding" and that the economy was not helping the poor. He said the President rejected this assessment, insisting that conditions were improving and that presidential aides were feeding him a "rosy picture" disconnected from the reality of ordinary Nigerians.

Onaiyekan also warned that the government appeared determined to win the 2027 elections "by all means" and that suppressing dissent risked pushing Nigeria toward dictatorship. The Presidency responded sharply, accusing the cardinal of breaching confidentiality, showing partisanship, and acting as a proxy for the opposition.

Muhammadu Sanusi II

Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano and the leader of the Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria, initially defended the removal of the fuel subsidy in early 2024, arguing that much of the economic pain traced back to the previous administration. His position shifted notably in 2025 and 2026.

He began questioning the government's continued heavy borrowing, extravagant spending on items such as a presidential jet and renovations, and the overall effectiveness of its policies. He eventually declared he would no longer assist in explaining the reforms, saying the government "don't behave like friends" and lacked credible people to make its case.

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide broke a long period of relative public silence in February 2026 by asking his congregation whether the government was performing well.

In August 2026, he urged Tinubu to "stop pretending" and take decisive action on insecurity and hardship, cautioning that public patience was running out.

National Christian Elders Forum

The National Christian Elders Forum called on Tinubu in mid-2026 not to seek re-election in 2027, describing his performance on security, the economy, and welfare as "hugely sub-optimal."

The CBCN, speaking collectively under its leadership, raised similar concerns about skyrocketing inflation, poverty, insecurity, and what it described as democratic backsliding, including the risk of a one-party state.

Some Muslim clerics add their voices

Critical voices from the Muslim community include Sheikh Mansur of Sokoto, who said in 2026 that Muslims were suffering under the administration despite the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, and warned clerics against campaigning for Tinubu on religious grounds alone. Other northern sheikhs described the administration as having "failed woefully" on hardship and insecurity.

Not every religious leader has taken a critical stance; many have urged prayer, patience, or acknowledged specific government achievements. However, the figures listed above represent the most sustained and public opposition from religious and traditional circles since 2023.

Source: Legit.ng