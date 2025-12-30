A married woman, Favour Odoba, has killed her husband, Momo Jimoh Jamiu, also known as Abdul-Kadir Nagazi

The tragic incident occurred in Okene, Kogi State, after the man married a second wife following his inability to get a child from his first marriage

A relative of the deceased, identified simply as Onono, narrated how the first wife invited, killed the husband, and dumped his body in the hospital

Okene, Kogi State - A woman, Favour Odoba, has fled after killing her husband, Momo Jimoh Jamiu, also known as Abdul-Kadir Nagazi, for marrying another wife in Okene, Kogi State.

It was gathered that the couple had been married for about nine years without a child.

As reportedby Daily Trust, sources said trouble started after the second wife gave birth about two months ago.

A relative of the deceased, identified simply as Onono, said Favour invited her husband over and later returned his dead body to a hospital and ran away.

“Favour was married to him for nine years without a child. After he married another woman who recently given birth, Favour invited him to spend the night with her. She later returned his dead body to a hospital.”

It was gathered that medical sources raised suspicion of food poisoning and injections involving harmful substances after tests were conducted.

The State Police spokesperson, CSP William Aya, said investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Aya disclosed that the police are making an effort to arrest the suspect to assist with the investigation.

“Investigation is ongoing to determine the actual cause of death and the circumstances surrounding it. The woman, said to be the wife of the deceased, is currently on the run. Efforts are being intensified to arrest her to assist with the investigation.”

Tragedy as wife kills husband over alleged infidelity

Recall that an argument between a couple over infidelity allegations led to the death of a man in the Gbonogun area of Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Reports disclosed that an argument started after the man queried his wife over infidelity, and in reaction, his wife stabbed him to death.

The Ogun state police command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, confirmed this incident in a statement and shared the Force's next action.

