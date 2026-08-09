Armed men shot and killed Reuben Owie, the 85-year-old secretary of Iyowa community, at his home in Iguosa, Benin City, Edo State

The attack happened around 8:15pm on Sunday, August 2, 2026, and was reported to police by the victim's son

The Edo State Police Command confirmed the incident and said investigators are working to identify and arrest the two unidentified suspects

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benin City, Edo State - Gunmen have shot and killed Reuben Owie, an 85-year-old community secretary and leader of the Iyowa community in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred at the community leader's home on Sunday evening, August 2, 2026.

Gunmen execute 85-year-old community leader in cold blood in Edo State. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Two unidentified armed men stormed Owie's residence at No. 2 Abu Street, Iguosa, off Okhunhun Road, Benin City, and opened fire on him.

How the attack unfolded

The police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, said the incident was brought to the attention of officers by the victim's son.

As reported by The Punch, Ikoedem made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, August 9, 2026.

"On Aug. 2, 2026, at about 2015hrs, one Osayomwanbo Owie reported that his father, Hon. Reuben Owie, 85 years old, Secretary of Iyowa Community, was attacked by two unidentified gunmen at his residence. One of the assailants reportedly shot the victim in the head, resulting in his death.

According to Daily Trust, police officers were deployed to the scene, where they documented the incident and retrieved the body.

Owie's remains were subsequently deposited at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

Investigation underway

Ikoedem said the police have intensified efforts to track down the suspects responsible for the killing, adding that the investigation remains active.

Gunmen kill 85-year-old Edo community leader

Source: Original

Gunmen kill youth leader in Benue attack

Recall that gunmen stormed an Ondo community in Ugboju district of Otukpo LGA around 5 am on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, and killed a youth leader known as Sunday Ogoh.

The attack came less than 48 hours after gunmen killed 18 people in nearby Otukpo-Nobi community, also in Otukpo LGA.

The Otukpo LGA chairman, Maxwell Ogiri, confirmed security operatives repelled the attack and have launched a manhunt for the gunmen.

Gunmen kill 84-year-old community leader

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that an 84-year-old community leader, Ichie Michael Nwobu, was allegedly murdered in Umudioka village, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Aggrieved youths swung into action after his family discovered his lifeless body on Sunday, March 10, 2025.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

Source: Legit.ng