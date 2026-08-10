Lagos State Police Command opened an investigation after a 23-year-old Nigerian Law School student, Alayande Faith Ajoke, was found unresponsive at her hostel on Victoria Island

The Chief Matron reported the incident at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2026, after a fellow student raised the alarm in the early hours of the morning

Preliminary findings suggest the student may have fallen from the rooftop of the four-storey hostel building, and investigators recovered two handwritten notes at the scene

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Victoria Island - Lagos State Police Command has launched an investigation into the death of Alayande Faith Ajoke, a 23-year-old student of the Nigerian Law School,

The deceased's body was discovered at the institution's hostel on Victoria Island, Lagos, in the early hours of Friday, August 7, 2026.

Police probe the death of a law school student at Victoria Island hostel. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The chain of events began at approximately 4:30 a.m., when a fellow student, Ojo Abisoye Tinuola, who had recently completed her internship, noticed her roommate in distress and immediately alerted hostel management.

As reported by Vanguard, the Chief Matron of the Nigerian Law School, Mrs Igbokwe Juliana, went to the scene and found Alayande lying on the ground within the hostel compound.

Mrs Juliana subsequently reported the matter to the Victoria Island Police Division at around 6:30 a.m. the same morning.

How the investigation unfolded

Detectives from the Victoria Island Police Division responded to the report, visited the hostel, documented the scene and took photographs to support the ongoing inquiry.

Preliminary observations by police indicated that Alayande may have fallen from the rooftop of the hostel's four-storey building.

Investigators also disclosed that two handwritten notes were recovered at the scene, reportedly addressed to the deceased's stepfather and her roommate.

Her remains were transferred to the Mainland General Hospital Mortuary in Yaba for preservation pending an autopsy, which is expected to help establish the cause of death.

Probe is ongoing

The police confirmed that the investigation was ongoing and that authorities were working to determine the full circumstances surrounding the student's death.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the incident.

Security Analyst, Counter Insurgency Expert, Makama, also confirmed the tragic incident via his X handle @ZagazOlaMakama.

LASU student dies after “tragic” attack

Recall that the management of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, on Thursday, June 4, confirmed the death of an undergraduate, Otabor Boluwatife Joseph, who was killed in a fatal robbery incident.

The confirmation came after colleagues mourned Joseph, who spent about four days in the hospital following the attack.

Armed robbery attacks targeting higher institution students living off-campus are common in Africa's most populous nation.

Robbers cut short final-year student's life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that friends, family members and the FULAFIA community gathered on Sunday to bury 400-level Chemistry student Habiba Ummi Lele.

Habiba was shot dead by suspected armed robbers who opened fire on a vehicle returning from a graduation ceremony in Keffi.

Her death followed the abduction of three other FULAFIA students from an off-campus hostel in Lafia the same weekend.

Source: Legit.ng