An argument between a couple over infidelity allegations has led to the death of a man in the Gbonogun area of Abeokuta, Ogun state capital

Reports disclosed that the man queried his wife over infidelity and this ensued into an argument, in reaction, his wife stabbed him to death

The Ogun state police command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, confirmed this incident in a statement and shared the Force's next action

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A lady identified simply as Iyanu Adedeji, has reportedly stabbed her husband named Funsho Jimoh, to death in the Gbonogun area of Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Police take action as wife kills husband in Ogun state. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Source: How the wife stabbed her husband to death

According to reports making the rounds on Monday, January 13, a security source revealed that Iyanu and Funsho were married with two children.

The source noted that Iyanu allegedly stabbed Funsho, her husband to death after an argument ensued about extramarital affairs.

The source said:

“In the process of the fight, Mrs Iyanu, inflicted a wound on her husband’s chest with a domestic knife.

“She rushed him to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead.”

Police react as wife kills husband in Ogun

The Ogun state police public relations officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the unfortunate incident to The Punch on Sunday, January 12, and added that the suspect had been arrested.

According to Odutola, Iyanu, who has been married for eight years, was taken into custody and a preliminary investigation had commenced.

“The suspect is currently in custody. Detectives visited the scene of the incident and recovered the knife.

“A preliminary investigation is underway, and the case will soon be handed over to the SCID for a more thorough investigation,” Odutola stated.

Reacting to the development, the state commissioner of police, Lanre Ogunlowo, urged couples to avoid heated arguments and seek peaceful ways to resolve conflicts in their relationships.

Read related articles here:

Comfort Tinubu kills husband

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a 39-year-old Olusegun Tinubu met his untimely death, allegedly at the hands of his wife, Comfort Tinubu.

The incident reportedly escalated from an argument over bedroom access, resulting in Comfort allegedly stabbing her husband in the back.

Police have transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Iyaganku, where authorities have launched a full investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng