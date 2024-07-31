A 23-year-old woman, Rahimat Salaum, has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing her paralysed husband, Shehu, during a fight

Rahimat confessed to having burnt her husband and abandoned his body in an uncompleted building in Abuja

The FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth C. Igweh, assured that justice would be served in the matter

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command have arrested a 23-year-old woman, Rahimat Salaum, for allegedly killing her paralysed husband, Shehu, during a fight.

The suspect was arrested while planning to run away with her husband’s belongings in the Pegi area of the nation's capital on Monday, July 29.

The FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, July 30.

Adeh said Rahimat led the policemen to an uncompleted building where she dumped her late husband’s burnt corpse, The Punch reports.

“The suspect was attempting to flee with the belongings of the paralysed husband and had been reportedly missing for about three days in a mini truck when police operatives swooped in and apprehended her.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted to killing her husband after a fight ensued between them. She subsequently led the police operatives to an uncompleted building where she had dumped the gruesomely burned body.”

The police spokesperson added that the investigation is still ongoing.

She further stated that the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth C. Igweh, assured that justice would be served in the matter.

Adeh via her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Jossy_Dannyking, wrote:

"A 23-year-old woman, Rahimat Salaum was arrested on Monday after killing her paralyzed husband, Shehu Salaum during a fight. She was trying to run with the man’s belongings when she was arrested. She confessed to the crime and led Policemen to the uncompleted building where she dumped the burnt corpse of her husband."

