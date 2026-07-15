Seychelles Officially Names the Only Country Banned From Entering Its Borders in 2026, Gives Reason
- Seychelles' Immigration and Civil Status Department has confirmed the island nation operates as a visa-free destination for nearly all passport holders worldwide, except one country
- The landlocked country is the only nation whose citizens are barred from entering Seychelles, as the island nation does not recognise Kosovo as a sovereign state
- All other travellers must carry a valid passport or a travel document recognised by the Seychelles government to gain entry
Seychelles has confirmed that it is one of the world's most open travel destinations, welcoming visitors from virtually every country on earth without requiring a visa — but it has named one exception.
The Immigration and Civil Status Department of the Republic of Seychelles stated on its official website that no visa is required for any person wishing to travel to the Indian Ocean archipelago, regardless of nationality, with a single exclusion.
Country not allowed Seychelles
According to the government's official immigration website, Citizens holding a Kosovo passport will not be permitted to enter because Seychelles does not recognise Kosovo as a state.
Why is Kosovo excluded?
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008, but its recognition on the international stage remains uneven.
While over 100 countries, including the United States and most European Union member states, have formally recognised Kosovo, a significant number of nations have declined to do so.
Seychelles is among those that have not extended recognition, and its refusal to admit Kosovo passport holders is a direct consequence of that position.
This places Kosovo in an unusual category globally, as countries that maintain a visa-free policy for all but one or two nationalities are rare. For most travellers, Seychelles requires no prior visa arrangement, making it one of the most accessible island nations in the world.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Seychelles tops the African passport power ranking.
Seychelles visa-free entry rules for foreigners
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Seychelles had published its visa-free entry rules for international travellers.
The Seychelles government states that no visa is required for any nationality, with one notable exception.
Passport holders from Kosovo are not permitted to enter the country because Seychelles does not recognise Kosovo as a sovereign state.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng