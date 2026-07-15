Seychelles' Immigration and Civil Status Department has confirmed the island nation operates as a visa-free destination for nearly all passport holders worldwide, except one country

The landlocked country is the only nation whose citizens are barred from entering Seychelles, as the island nation does not recognise Kosovo as a sovereign state

All other travellers must carry a valid passport or a travel document recognised by the Seychelles government to gain entry

Seychelles has confirmed that it is one of the world's most open travel destinations, welcoming visitors from virtually every country on earth without requiring a visa — but it has named one exception.

The Immigration and Civil Status Department of the Republic of Seychelles stated on its official website that no visa is required for any person wishing to travel to the Indian Ocean archipelago, regardless of nationality, with a single exclusion.

Seychelles has exempted only one country from its normal entry rules. Photo Credit: Maxim Shipenkov, SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

Country not allowed Seychelles

According to the government's official immigration website, Citizens holding a Kosovo passport will not be permitted to enter because Seychelles does not recognise Kosovo as a state.

Why is Kosovo excluded?

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008, but its recognition on the international stage remains uneven.

While over 100 countries, including the United States and most European Union member states, have formally recognised Kosovo, a significant number of nations have declined to do so.

Seychelles is among those that have not extended recognition, and its refusal to admit Kosovo passport holders is a direct consequence of that position.

This places Kosovo in an unusual category globally, as countries that maintain a visa-free policy for all but one or two nationalities are rare. For most travellers, Seychelles requires no prior visa arrangement, making it one of the most accessible island nations in the world.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Seychelles tops the African passport power ranking.

Seychelles visa-free entry rules for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Seychelles had published its visa-free entry rules for international travellers.

The Seychelles government states that no visa is required for any nationality, with one notable exception.

Passport holders from Kosovo are not permitted to enter the country because Seychelles does not recognise Kosovo as a sovereign state.

Source: Legit.ng