Nigerians can now access up to 100 free channels with a one-time decoder purchase under the new FreeTV plan

Annual digital access fees are eliminated, ensuring permanent access to free-to-air television channels nationwide

The DSO project aims to boost employment and attract investment, enhancing Nigeria's broadcasting landscape

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians will soon be able to enjoy up to 100 television channels without paying monthly or annual subscription fees, following a major update to the Federal Government's renewed Digital Switch Over (DSO) project.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has announced that viewers will only need to purchase an approved FreeTV decoder and satellite dish, costing less than N20,000, to gain permanent access to free-to-air television channels nationwide.

NBC scraps annual subscription prices for FreeTV, unveils decoder and dish prices. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The development marks a significant shift from the previous digital television model, which required users to pay an annual Digital Access Fee.

No more annual subscription charges

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, NBC Director-General, Charles Ebuebu, said the new FreeTV platform has eliminated the yearly administrative fee that subscribers previously paid.

According to him, Nigerians will no longer be required to renew digital television access every year.

"Previously, users paid an annual digital access fee of about N1,500, described as an administrative charge. The new system removes that annual fee and provides free access to free-to-air television channels without any payment," he explained.

He clarified that while premium television channels will be introduced in the future, they will be offered as optional paid services.

However, all existing free-to-air Nigerian channels will remain completely free without any monthly subscription.

Decoder, satellite dish to cost below N20,000

Ebuebu disclosed that approved FreeTV decoders will sell for less than N20,000, while viewers will also need a compatible satellite dish instead of the old antenna system to receive the digital signal.

He urged Nigerians to avoid purchasing equipment from unauthorised retailers, warning that some vendors are already taking advantage of growing public interest in the project.

According to him, the NBC will soon publish the official list of approved dealers, pricing, and locations where genuine decoder boxes and accessories can be purchased.

He also dismissed claims by some sellers that different categories of decoders exist at varying prices, insisting that only NBC-approved devices should be purchased.

How Nigerians will access FreeTV

The NBC boss explained that once viewers install the approved decoder and satellite dish, they will automatically receive all available free-to-air channels across the country without paying subscription fees.

Unlike Pay TV platforms that require recurring monthly payments, the FreeTV service will offer permanent access to basic television programming after the one-time purchase of the equipment.

DSO project to boost jobs and broadcasting industry

Beyond improving access to television, Ebuebu disclosed that the renewed DSO project is expected to stimulate Nigeria's economy by creating employment opportunities, attracting investment and supporting businesses within the broadcasting value chain.

He noted that broadcasters and content creators will also benefit from nationwide coverage, allowing television stations that previously served only regional audiences to reach viewers across the country.

Better data for advertisers

Another key feature of the new platform is the introduction of audience measurement technology.

FG scraps annual subscription fees for Nigeria's FreeTV, unveils decoder and dish prices. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

According to Ebuebu, the technology will provide accurate and scientific data on television viewership, giving advertisers greater confidence when placing adverts while enabling broadcasters to demonstrate the true size and reach of their audiences.

The initiative is expected to improve transparency in Nigeria's television advertising industry and strengthen the country's digital broadcasting ecosystem.

Netflix set to launch 24/7 live TV channels

Legit.ng earlier reported that Netflix is reportedly preparing a major shift in its streaming strategy by exploring the launch of always-on live TV channels, a move that could intensify competition with traditional pay-TV providers such as DStv and GOtv while opening new revenue opportunities.

The reported initiative comes as the streaming giant looks for fresh ways to keep subscribers engaged amid signs that viewer activity is slowing and competition in the streaming industry continues to 100 Channels Available: NBC Unveils Decoder, Dish Prices For FreeTV, Scraps Subscription Prices.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Netflix is considering introducing live television channels that would stream content around the clock, allowing subscribers to tune in at any time without having to choose what to watch.

Source: Legit.ng