The NFF has approved the creation of Beach Soccer and Futsal leagues in Nigeria

The move comes as Nigeria prepares to host major African sporting events in 2027

Football administrators believe the new competitions will strengthen talent development

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved the establishment of two new domestic competitions—the Beach Soccer League and the Futsal League—as part of efforts to expand football development across the country.

The decision was announced in the communiqué issued after the NFF Executive Committee meeting held in Asaba, Delta State, on Saturday, where members also constituted an interim board to oversee the organisation of both competitions.

National Sports Commission Chairman, Shehu Dikko with NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau. Photo by NSC

Source: UGC

The federation's latest move comes at a time when Nigeria is positioning itself as a major destination for continental sporting events, with the country recently securing the hosting rights for the 2027 African Beach Games.

NFF unveils interim board

To kick-start the new leagues, the NFF appointed an interim board chaired by Mahmud Hadejia, with Dele Gbajumo, Nkopuye Ukpe, Abdul-Nasir Adamu Senchi, Prof. Victor Madubuiko, Mohammed Bukar Alau and former Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi among its members.

Saraki Rasheed Oladimeji will serve as the board's Chief Executive Officer, while the Chief Operating Officer will be appointed by the NFF General Secretary.

The Executive Committee also welcomed Nigeria's restoration to the CAF A-Licence Coaching Convention, urging local coaches to take advantage of the federation's training programmes to improve their knowledge and raise coaching standards across the country's domestic leagues.

Nigeria strengthens hosting ambitions

The announcement follows the National Sports Commission's two-day-earlier confirmation that Nigeria will host the 2027 African Beach Games, further reinforcing the country's growing reputation as a destination for major sporting events.

ANOCA president Mustapha Berraf, in a statement made available to Legit.ng , praised Nigeria's recent sporting reforms and explained why the continental body awarded the hosting rights to the country.

"I want to thank the Federal Government of Nigeria for what it has been doing in sports in recent times. That is why we wasted no time in awarding Nigeria the hosting rights.

"Nigeria has a very impressive track record in hosting major international sporting events. This can only be achieved by a country that is intentional and deliberate about its sports development drive."

NSC chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko added:

"We are serious about boosting the country's sports economy, and one of the ways to achieve this is by attracting more international sporting events to Nigeria."

Legit.ng also gathered that discussions are ongoing for Nigeria to stage Africa's Olympic qualification events for the 2030 Olympic Games, a move expected to reduce travel costs for African nations seeking Olympic qualification.

Tinubu charges Team Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Tinubu urged Team Nigeria to compete with determination, discipline and integrity at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The President challenged the athletes to surpass previous performances as they prepare to represent the country across 10 sports from July 23 to August 2, expressing confidence in their ability to make Nigeria proud on the international stage.

Source: Legit.ng