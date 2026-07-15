INEC Announces Final Decision After Court Order on ADC Congresses
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that only candidates whose details were uploaded on its portal by the David Mark-led faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will be recognised by the commission for the 2027 general election.
Mohammed Haruna, the national commissioner of INEC, disclosed that the electoral body had granted the Mark faction access to its nomination portal, after the leadership was affirmed by the Supreme Court in its judgment. INEC maintained that no other faction has the legal standing to submit the names of candidates.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng