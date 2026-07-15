The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that only candidates whose details were uploaded on its portal by the David Mark-led faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will be recognised by the commission for the 2027 general election.

Mohammed Haruna, the national commissioner of INEC, disclosed that the electoral body had granted the Mark faction access to its nomination portal, after the leadership was affirmed by the Supreme Court in its judgment. INEC maintained that no other faction has the legal standing to submit the names of candidates.

Source: Legit.ng