A single Schengen visa has given travellers access to 29 European countries without applying for separate visas

The arrangement allows eligible visitors to move across participating countries under one common travel system

This guide also explained how the Schengen Area began and why border checks differ within the zone

Travellers planning a trip to Europe can visit 29 countries with a single Schengen visa, making it easier to move across several destinations without applying for separate visas for each country.

A Schengen visa is a short-stay visa that allows travellers to enter and move within the Schengen Area for up to 90 days within 180 days. It can be used for tourism, business trips, and family visits.

One visa can open the door to 29 European countries. See the full list and how the travel arrangement works. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The arrangement allows visa holders to travel across participating countries without going through separate visa application processes for each destination.

Countries covered by the Schengen visa

The 29 countries in the Schengen Area are:

Western Europe

France

Germany

Belgium

Netherlands

Luxembourg

Austria

Southern Europe

Italy

Spain

Portugal

Greece

Malta

Croatia

Slovenia

Northern Europe

Denmark

Sweden

Finland

Norway

Iceland

Estonia

Latvia

Lithuania

Central and Eastern Europe

Poland

Czech Republic

Slovakia

Hungary

Romania

Bulgaria

Switzerland

Liechtenstein

Benefits of the visa

Legit.ng reports that the Schengen visa allows travellers to visit multiple European countries with one visa instead of applying for separate visas for each destination.

It also makes border-free travel between Schengen member states possible and is presented as a suitable option for Europe tour packages, family holidays, honeymoon trips, and group tours.

Travelling across Europe is simpler with one visa. Find out which 29 countries are included. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The visa is intended for short-term travel and permits stays of up to 90 days within any 180 days, provided travellers meet the visa's conditions.

The Schengen Area explained

The Schengen Area is the world's largest zone where people can travel between participating countries without routine border checks. More than 450 million people move within the area under the arrangement.

The agreement began in 1985 as a joint initiative involving five European countries: France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Over the years, more countries joined, expanding the area to its current membership.

The name "Schengen" comes from a small village in Luxembourg near the borders of Germany and France. It was there that the Schengen Agreement was signed in 1985, followed by the Schengen Convention in 1990.

Countries that belong to the Schengen Area do not normally carry out checks at their shared internal borders, except when there are specific security threats or other exceptional circumstances. They instead apply common rules for checks at the area's external borders under the Schengen Borders Code.

France updates visa-free entry rules

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that France published updated visa waiver rules for its overseas territories, listing 13 countries whose citizens may enter without an additional visa under specific conditions.

The waiver applies to nationals of countries including South Africa, India, China, and the United Arab Emirates who hold valid multi-entry French consular visas issued for between six months and five years.

The French government also exempted EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens, alongside holders of valid Schengen residence permits or long-stay visas, subject to the rules of each overseas territory.

Source: Legit.ng