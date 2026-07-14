Toba Ajiboye, Organising Secretary of the NURTW Lagos State Council, died after gunmen ambushed his vehicle on Ikorodu Road on Sunday night

The assailants intercepted Ajiboye's car as he returned from Fadeyi, leaving the white vehicle riddled with bullet holes

NURTW Lagos Chairman Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle, known as Sego, paid tribute to Ajiboye, describing him as a loyal friend and pillar of the union

Toba Ajiboye, the Organising Secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos State Council, popularly known as Ijaya, has been killed after armed men opened fire on his vehicle in Lagos.

The attack occurred on Sunday night as Ajiboye was on his way home after visiting his childhood neighbourhood in Fadeyi. Gunmen intercepted his vehicle along the Ikorodu Road axis, shooting multiple rounds into the car. Images and footage that circulated on social media showed the white vehicle with bullet holes across the windscreen and the body of the car.

Toba Ajiboye, Organising Secretary of the NURTW Lagos State Council, was murdered on Sunday night in an ambush on Ikorodu Road. Photo credit: Toba Ajiboye

Source: Twitter

Early accounts suggested that Ajiboye and others in the vehicle survived the attack with gunshot wounds. However, later reports confirmed that the union official succumbed to his injuries.

The identities of the gunmen have not yet been established.

NURTW chairman mourns Ajiboye

Lagos NURTW Chairman Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle, widely known as Sego, broke his silence on Tuesday in a tribute posted to his Facebook page, saying the news had left him devastated.

"The news of the sudden passing of Comrade Toba Ajiboye has left me deeply saddened and heartbroken. It is difficult to come to terms with the loss of such a loyal, dependable, and committed ally," he wrote.

Sego described the slain official as far more than a professional associate, saying Ajiboye had been a cornerstone of both the union and their shared political structure.

"Comrade Toba Ajiboye, the Organising Secretary of the NURTW Lagos State Council, was more than an ally; he was a trusted friend, a man of steadfast loyalty and unwavering commitment, and a true pillar of TeamSego and SegoNation. His friendship, unwavering support, and selfless dedication to the union over the years will forever remain etched in my heart," Sego said.

The NURTW chairman extended condolences to the deceased's family and the wider union membership, adding:

"My heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends, and the entire NURTW family. May Almighty God forgive his shortcomings, grant him eternal rest, and give us all the strength and fortitude to bear this painful and irreparable loss."

Sego concluded his tribute with a personal farewell:

"Farewell, my dear friend. Your loyalty, friendship, and unwavering support will forever remain in my heart. You will be deeply missed, and I will never forget the bond we shared."

MC Oluomo returns as NURTW chairman

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos state chairman.

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed during the election.

Source: Legit.ng